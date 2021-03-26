Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Elizabeth Warren Says She Wants to Break Up Big Tech So Companies Can't 'Heckle Senators with Snotty Tweets'

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 26, 2021 at 4:59pm
Mewe Share P Share

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts took her war for higher corporate taxes to Twitter Friday in a duel with giant retailer Amazon, and wound up complaining about “snotty tweets” from Big Tech.

Warren began the battle by uploading a video of an exchange from a  Thursday hearing by the Senate Finance Committee in which Kimberly Clausing, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tax Analysis at the Department of the Treasury discussed the retailer’s taxes.

Clausing said that the “Corporate tax rate was 21 percent at the regular rate,” according to a transcript of the hearing posted on Warren’s website.

Warren then asked about Amazon’s profits and taxes over the past three years.

TRENDING: Watch: Rep. Ted Lieu Explodes After Congressional Witness Talked About Discrimination in College, Shouts Down the Stunned Guest

“So there was a recent high tech study that looked at this, and Amazon earned over $40 billion dollars over that three year period, and paid about 4.5 % tax rate,” Clausing said.

Clausing later used the word “loopholes” to describe how Amazon was able to lower its taxes.

In her tweet accompanying the video, Warren wrote, “Giant corporations like Amazon report huge profits to their shareholders — but they exploit loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes.”

Are Democrats going to ruin the economy with high taxes?

“That’s just not right — and it’s why I’ll be introducing a bill to make the most profitable companies pay a fair share,” she added.

Amazon fired back in a three-tweet message.

“You make the tax laws@SenWarren; we just follow them. If you don’t like the laws you’ve created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone. In 2020, we had another $1.7B in federal tax expense and that’s on top of the $18 billion we generated in sales taxes for states and localities in the U.S. Congress designed tax laws to encourage investment in the economy. So what have we done about that? $350B in investments since 2010 & 400K new US jobs last year alone. And while you’re working on changing the tax code, can we please raise the federal minimum wage to $15?” Amazon tweeted.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Claims Senate Policy That Is Thwarting Democrats Is Racist

Warren could not let that pass unanswered.

“I didn’t write the loopholes you exploit, @amazon — your armies of lawyers and lobbyists did. But you bet I’ll fight to make you pay your fair share. And fight your union-busting. And fight to break up Big Tech so you’re not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets,” she wrote.

Some noted that while Amazon has some issues, Warren’s remark also crossed a line.

President Joe Biden has indicated that a corporate tax increase is part of his plan to pay for future spending that could include a $3 trillion infrastructure package,

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Passer-by Hears Screams, Calls 911; Firefighters Discover Missing Woman Naked in Storm Drain
Teen Killers in Death of 13-Year-Old Boy Showed 'No Empathy,' Blamed Victim for His Own Death, But Get No Jail Time and a Slap on the Wrist
US Embassy Reveals 'Horrifying' Bloodshed as Over 100 Adults and Children Dead at Hands of Myanmar Junta Forces
Growing Coalition of Lawmakers Push for Recurring Stimulus Payments
Biden 'Committed' to Gun Control Efforts, Will Sign Executive Order in Wake of Boulder Shooting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×