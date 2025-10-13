Elizabeth Warren Slammed for 'Gross' Response to Israeli Hostage Release: 'Just Say It'

Do Democrats think Americans are this dumb?

On the first day of a cease-fire brokered by President Donald Trump, when surviving Hamas hostages had been returned to their families in Israel, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren tried to take credit for a deal that had eluded former President Joe Biden for more than a year of his tenure.

And, like former President Barack Obama, she tried to omit any part Trump played in making what seemed impossible become a reality.

But the social media response was scathing.

For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza. Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I’m thinking of them and their families on this joyful day… https://t.co/V6uDL89Gzj — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2025

“For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza,” Warren wrote in a blindingly egocentric statement on the break in the stalemate.

“Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I’m thinking of them and their families on this joyful day and praying for their full recovery. I’m also grieving for all those who can’t come home today.”

Are Democrats who refuse to acknowledge Trump’s role in Gaza peace hurting themselves? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (856 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

Does Warren think the American people, or the people of the world, care at all about what the senior senator (and senior citizen) from Massachusetts has “called for” since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel?

Does she think the world is waiting to hear what Warren is “thinking of” or “grieving for”?

And does she think no one noticed the glaring omission of Trump’s critical role in bringing the deal about?

The answers here — in order — are “no,” “no,” and “no.”

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly might have summed up the responses best:

You’re so gross. Trump did it. Just say it. https://t.co/cv6JYxh2Qs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 13, 2025

“You’re so gross,” Kelly wrote. “Trump did it. Just say it.”

But Kelly was far from alone.

You’re so gross. Trump did it. Just say it. https://t.co/cv6JYxh2Qs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 13, 2025

“I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza.” Yeah, you and millions of others. But your Party never got it done. Trump got it done and it was an incredible achievement. But you’re so TDS afflicted that you can’t just say… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 13, 2025

You called for it, but Trump did it. And you won’t even mention his name. — BLyons (@Mnbl1992) October 13, 2025

It’s almost astounding to think that this is a woman who actually had the effrontery to think that she herself could have been the president.

With nothing to offer but a shrewish stare and a trendy leftism (not to mention a very casual relationship with what’s generally referred to as “the truth”), Warren spent 2019 and part of 2020 trying to convince a skeptical electorate she had what it takes to take over the White House.

(As it turned out, she couldn’t even convince Massachusetts.)

Now, with one incredibly obtuse social media post, she’s making the case that she doesn’t deserve a role in public life at all.

Here’s a news flash for the senator, her Democratic colleagues, and the establishment media that’s devoted to distorting reality rather than reporting it:

The admittedly tenuous truce in that troubled part of the world is the work of the indefatigable Israel Defense Forces and the persistence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But it would not have happened without the dogged, never-say-die determination of Donald Trump.

Any American who’s watched the Democrats’ disgraceful behavior since 2023 knows what side the increasingly leftist party has taken in the Israel-Hamas fight.

And the Americans who’ve watched as Trump has buoyed Netanyahu, stood firm against his European critics and even firmer against Israel’s Iranian enemies know full well how much he’s contributed to the current moment of hope in the Middle East.

Democrats might be as dumb as Warren thinks. But most Americans aren’t Democrats. And they damn sure aren’t dumb.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.