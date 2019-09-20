Elizabeth Warren Takes a Shot at Men: 'We're Not Here Because of Men at All'

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren appealed to the liberal, feminist crowd at a New York City rally Monday by declaring “we’re not here because of men at all.”

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate made the remarks while standing in Washington Square Park in front of the arch that was built in celebration of the 100th anniversary of George Washington’s inauguration as president.

“We’re not here today because of famous arches or famous men,” Warren said. “In fact, we’re not here because of men at all.

“We’re here because of some hardworking women,” she added, according to Breitbart News. “Women who more than 100 years ago worked long hours in a brown ten-story building just a block that way. Women who worked at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory.”

.@SenWarren zings … men: “We’re not here today because of famous arches or famous men. In fact, we’re not here because of men at all.” pic.twitter.com/CE2pjR1Xyk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 18, 2019

Warren was referencing the 1911 fire caused by the poor conditions in the factory, Politico reported. One hundred forty-six people died during the accident, and most of them were female immigrants.

After the fire, Frances Perkins, one of the witnesses, helped organize and implement labor reforms. She went on to become the first female Cabinet member as labor secretary for former President Franklin Roosevelt.

“So what did one woman — one very persistent woman, backed up by millions of people across this country — get done?” Warren said. “Social Security. Unemployment insurance. Abolition of child labor. Minimum wage. The right to join a union. Even the very existence of the weekend.”

“One woman, and millions of people to back her up.”

Despite the great things Perkins did, these are seemingly strange remarks from someone who will need men to vote for her if she is President Donald Trump’s challenger in 2020.

One commentator, Miranda Devine, wrote in an Op-Ed for the New York Post that “Elizabeth Warren’s war on men is an insulting, losing strategy.”

“The problem for Warren is that, as Hillary Clinton discovered, most women don’t want any part of an identity politics that pitches them against men,” Devine wrote. “They don’t want men to be losers because they don’t want to marry losers, and they sure don’t want their sons to be losers.”

“Most women love men. They love their husbands, their sons, their fathers. They’ve had male mentors and male coaches and male teachers who’ve been good people.”

According to an April tweet from Obama-era White House communications director Jen Psaki, even Warren had a little help from two men to get to where she is now.

“Elizabeth Warren would be a beloved Harvard Law Professor not a presidential candidate if @barackobama and @JoeBiden had not worked with her to make her idea to form a consumer financial protection bureau law,” Psaki tweeted.

Devine also pointed out that Warren would do best not to take advice from Clinton, who blamed her loss on women who were pressured by “fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for ‘the girl.'”

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Warren currently has 18.3 percent support for her candidacy, 10 percentage points behind former Vice President Joe Biden and almost 2 percentage points above Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

