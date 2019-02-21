Elizabeth Warren Claims It’s ‘Terrible for Israel’ To Be Aligned with Trump

Presidential hopeful and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday said she is concerned that Israel has been so supportive of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

“Yes, yes,” Warren responded to “Pod Save America” host Tommy Vietor when asked if she was worried that such a close ally has aligned with the GOP.

“Does it worry you that such a close ally has fully aligned themselves with one party, the Republican party?” — @TVietor08 asks @ewarren about Israel. Full interview out Thursday pic.twitter.com/3O6M7YPMq0 — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) February 20, 2019

“Honestly, I don’t think this is good for Israel,” Warren continued. “I mean, I think this is terrible for Israel and that that’s the direction he’s (Netanyahu) going.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been largely campaigning on his close relationship with Trump while seeking re-election, according to The Associated Press. Israel is one of the few countries in the world where a strong alliance with the American president is politically valuable since his popularity is so high.

Nearly 70 percent of Israelis have a positive view of Trump, according to a Pew Research Center poll conducted in October 2018. Since taking office, he has made a number of major policy moves that were widely popular in Israel such as moving the United State’s embassy to Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, cutting aid to Palestine and closing the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Washington, D.C. office.

“This administration, not just Trump, has been the friendliest administration to Israel since 1948,” Michael Oren, a deputy minister and former ambassador to Washington, told the AP.

“Netanyahu is just tapping into these current global trends of people living in a world of uncertainty who want strong, sometimes brutally strong, leaders.”

Warren joked that both Trump and Netanyahu are under investigation, but did not explain why she believes Israel’s close relationship with Trump would be “terrible.”

“Trump is not forever and neither is Netanyahu,” Warren added.

Her office did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for clarification.

