Elizabeth Warren should have learned by now to take a holiday from social media this time of year.

The Massachusetts senator — and the country’s most famous American of negligible-American-Indian-descent — has been spent the past few years making a laughingstock of herself every October by taking yet another courageous stand on behalf of “Indigenous Peoples Day.”

And on Monday, it only got worse.

Warren brought it on herself — again — by publishing a social media post celebrating “Indigenous Peoples Day,” the contemporary, bastardized version of the venerable Columbus Day.

On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the resilience, sovereignty, and rich cultures of Native communities. But the federal government has long failed to fulfill its obligations to tribal nations. We must do more to honor and uphold our promises to Native peoples. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 9, 2023

“On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the resilience, sovereignty, and rich cultures of Native communities,” she wrote. “But the federal government has long failed to fulfill its obligations to tribal nations. We must do more to honor and uphold our promises to Native peoples.”

And blah and blah and blah.

Social media users familiar with Warren’s background weren’t buying it:

“She really has no shame, does she?” one wrote.

She really has no shame does she — silencedogood (@Common_sense776) October 9, 2023

No, she clearly doesn’t.

Warren, as most Americans might recall, is the law-professor-turned-hectoring-politican who parlayed high cheekbones and what she claimed was family lore into a career-benefiting masquerade as a woman of Native American descent.

That decades-long fantasy finally exploded when Warren took a DNA test that showed she’s actually between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American. That’s about the same infinitesimal genetic connection that countless other Americans have with American Indians without making it a central, deceptive part of their lives.

But deception is pretty much Warren’s m.o., though. Another whopper about being fired in the early 1970s for being pregnant didn’t hold up to scrutiny either.

Normal human beings who are caught publicly lying about specific issues don’t go out of their way to get mixed up in them in the future — the way recovering alcoholics don’t go out of their way to be around liquor. Because bad things tend to happen.

So for a normal human being, caught lying about Indian ancestry, the annual coming of Columbus Day — and its woke iteration of “Indigenous Peoples Day” — would be a fine time to take a day from making pronouncements.

The world can get along just fine without comment from every Jack and Jill with an iPhone and an app.

But Warren is Warren (or, as former President Donald Trump might put it, “Pocahontas is Pocahontas”). And even though her past comments on Columbus Day (or “IPD”) have made her the target of social media scorn, she plunged in again. And, as in that apocryphal definition of insanity, the result was the same:

You stole the heritage of indigenous American for money. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 9, 2023

OK, Pocahontas. You are the ultimate example of cultural appropriation. And a liar. — News2A (@News2ATeam) October 9, 2023

You lied about being an American Indian for decades. You should sit this one out. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) October 9, 2023



And then there was this one, which really pretty much said it all about Warren’s “Indigenous Peoples Day” post:

It’s Columbus Day — Ethan Harsell (@ethan_harsell) October 9, 2023

Yep, it’s Columbus Day. Named for the great navigator of the 15th century whose greatest contribution to the Western world was bravery.

He might not have landed where he thought he would, but if Christopher Columbus hadn’t had the courage to try to find a way to reach the riches of Asia without fighting through the Muslim navies that controlled the waters east of Europe, he would never have landed in the Western Hemisphere. And the landing of Columbus in the New World sparked what led to the creation of the United States — a nation founded on the principle of human liberty, God’s greatest gift to mankind.

It’s a holiday Columbus deserves. It’s a holiday that deserves to retain its original name.

And it’s a holiday that Elizabeth Warren definitely needs to take off.

