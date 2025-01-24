Elizabeth Warren's New Attack on Pete Hegseth Flops - She Seems to Have Forgotten What Biden's Sec. of Defense Did

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren will not give up her crusade against President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth.

Warren came out as a stern opponent of Hegseth for the job during the latter’s hearing in front of the Armed Services Committee on January 14.

Although Warren wasn’t the only Democrat to screech and whine incessantly at Hegseth during her allotted time to speak, she did make a fool of herself in a manner that only she could.

In a clip posted to social media platform X on Friday, Warren proved she wasn’t done looking stupid just yet. Speaking to MSNBC, the Massachusetts senator indicated Hegseth was unfit because she feared he would not be present and responsive at all times in matters of military preparedness.

Elizabeth Warren attempts swing at Pete Hegseth, wrecks herself instead: “Secretary of Defense has to be ready to go 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.” A year ago, Lloyd Austin disappeared for days without informing the White House. 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/XezZAJRrOx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

As one of the Democrats’ preferred lines of attack against Hegseth seems to be his relationship with alcohol, Warren tried to home in on that, essentially saying Hegseth would be too busy drinking to do his job.

“It is the secretary of defense who makes the call on, ‘It’s now time to call the president. If so, what am I going to tell the president?'” Warren said, trying to impress the importance of the job on viewers.

“Secretary of defense has to be ready to go twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year,” she continued, setting up her big moment in trying to say why Hegseth was wrong for the job.

Do you think Pete Hegseth will be confirmed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (580 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

Warren kept up: “Look, I understand there are people who have alcohol problems, but we cannot trust the safety of our country to someone who has demonstrated repeatedly using very bad judgment with alcohol and doing it in ways that truly have incapacitated him.”

Whatever Hegseth’s relationship with alcohol is, Warren’s point here is that she fears he may not be available at all times when he’s needed to keep America safe.

Surely former Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin — appointed by former President Joe Biden — was always primed and ready, keeping to president informed of his whereabouts at all times, right?

Wrong.

Newsweek reported Austin checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment due to complications from an elective surgery on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Biden and other officials were not made aware of Austin’s admittance until Thursday.

Austin’s whereabouts were unknown to Biden for three days.

He was not “ready to go” to use Warren’s phrasing.

This line of attack against Hegseth is a pretty weak one but unsurprising considering who it’s coming from.

We understand, senator. You won’t vote for Hegseth.

Now do everyone a favor and stop talking about it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.