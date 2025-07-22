Ellen DeGeneres Bashes America, Tells Brits She Fled U.S. Because of Trump: 'Everything Here Is Just Better'

Hey, remember that gay talk show host who turned out to be an overbearing bully and jerk, and was subsequently cancelled?

(No, not Colbert. He’s straight. I think.)

Well, if you’d so kindly tap your hippocampus and neocortex for useless trivia, you might remember former daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

You probably don’t want to remember her, but in case you’ve forgotten, she’s one of those celebrities who has lots of dumb, unfounded thoughts — and threats — regarding President Donald Trump, especially during last year’s presidential campaign.

We all know how that ended, and — believe it or not — DeGeneres actually put her money where her mouth was and fled for the more Islamic pastures of the U.K.

Now, had the degenerate, I mean DeGeneres (sorry, Freudian slip) simply shipped herself off and kept her mealy mouth shut, we could’ve all moved on with our lives and all collectively given up on the ruse that she ever mattered in American pop culture at all.

Alas, for anyone who read the headline before clicking on this article, you already know that’s not the case.

DeGeneres, inexplicably, came out of hiding to tell the world that she loves living in the U.K. — and she took a gross shot at the country that gave her a reputation to begin with.

Per the BBC, DeGeneres “told a crowd in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, that life ‘is just better’ in the U.K.”

She also confirmed that Trump’s re-election was, in fact, the impetus for her departure — not that anyone with more than two brain cells couldn’t have already surmised that.

DeGeneres also revealed that she was living a simpler, rural lifestyle in the U.K.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” she said. “We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming, and it’s just a simpler way of life.”

“It’s clean. Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.”

DeGeneres then lamented the fact that there are people in this world who actually believe that marriage is reserved exclusively for men and women.

“I wish we were at a place where it was not scary for people to be who they are,” she later added. “I wish that we lived in a society where everybody could accept other people and their differences.”

Yeah, about that. This is the point where I just have to take a hatchet to DeGeneres’ vile, anti-American propaganda.

First of all, this should go without saying, but the U.K. is not perfect, by any stretch. The idea that it’s in any way demonstrably better than the U.S. is laughable. Heck, there’s an argument to be made that the Brits have some positively third-world tendencies, like being stingy with air conditioning and ice.

Next, as briefly mentioned above, there is a rapidly growing part of the U.K. population that practices Islam.

And, uh, last time I checked, Islam and homosexuality go together like oil and water.

Third, as a quick aside, it’s really easy to uproot your life for a cozy farm life when you’re rich. This is not the harrowing sacrifice that it’s being made out to be.

And lastly, about that big, angry elephant in the room: Why are we giving this bully any sort of pulpit or oxygen for her platform?

Even worse than her irrelevancy is the means of her downfall, when it was revealed through multiple reports that DeGeneres ran a nasty, demeaning, abusive ship.

While DeGeneres was never directly accused of anything, as ABC News noted in 2020, there were horror stories emanating from the show bearing her name. Culpability matters … until it doesn’t, apparently.

Despite initially apologizing for what had happened, DeGeneres is now claiming that the scandal is much ado about nothing and merely “clickbait.”

That’s the opposite of growth, for those keeping track at home.

Based on all that, it seems pretty clear DeGeneres won’t be returning stateside anytime soon.

And nothing of value will be lost.

