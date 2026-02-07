Ellen DeGeneres Comes Crawling Back to US After Fleeing Post-Trump Victory, Buys $27 Million California Mansion

Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres did not last long in her new home overseas.

After President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, DeGeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi relocated to a 43-acre property in Cotswolds, England.

That decision in itself could be a separate conversation. DeGeneres, looking to flee from Trump in viewing him as a power-hungry dictator, decided to move to a country that has one of the worst records with free speech in recent memory.

Now, Fox News reports DeGeneres is back in California, recently purchasing a $27 million dollar mansion in Montecito. DeGeneres, anticipating a barrage of “I told you so’s” has apparently clarified the move back is temporary; she only plans to stay for the winter.

“Ellen and Portia love the Cotswolds and can’t wait to return to England,” an insider stated, according to Fox.

People Magazine had comments from this source who elaborated on the decision. “She’s not moving back to the U.S. but will continue to split her time between both the U.K. and Montecito, [Calif.].

The two have been “missing the California weather and horse scene.”

Looking at DeGeneres life in England, signs point to this decision being anything but temporary.

After buying her Cotswolds home for $20 million, it was back on the market in 2025 for $30 million.

The host by no means had a calm existence as a homeowner as her property was surrounded by flood waters more than once.

Ellen DeGeneres’s UK mansion ‘floods’ just weeks after she fled the US ‘due to Donald Trump’s presidential win’ https://t.co/aJfmVIkWfx pic.twitter.com/ZguYhmWyyv — New York Post (@nypost) November 30, 2024

Its unimaginable to most Americans that, upon seeing a candidate win the presidency you dislike, you buy a multimillion-dollar mansion and move away, only to come back later to another property worth millions.

This is, obviously, not an actual case of political persecution or fleeing in fear.

Cubans and Venezuelans have fled socialist nightmares, leaving behind friends, family, and anything valuable only to start over.

They would never dream of going back, no matter the troubles faced in their new homes.

DeGeneres is not one of these people.

Her story is more akin to a child angry with her parents. She packs up her knapsack, announces her departure, and desperately hopes someone will care.

She knows, despite public statements, this is the greatest place on Earth.

We Americans should never forget God’s blessing us with this great land. We are the envy of many. Devdiscourse lists 200,000 residents of Hong Kong live in coffin homes – essentially closets people lay in. They share bathrooms and kitchens. Documentarian Ruhi Cenet visited the city, reporting issues with bed bugs and drug use among a seemingly hopeless people paying high costs just to suffer.

They would jump at a chance to live in the United States. DeGeneres should look at her life with some perspective and be more appreciative.

