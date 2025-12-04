Ellen DeGeneres Is Desperately Trying to Sell UK Home She Fled to After Trump Win, and It Won't Stop Flooding

There’s something so satisfying about liberal anti-Trump media personalities getting a harsh dose of reality.

The latest of those would be former daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, whose multimillion-dollar home in the United Kingdom will not stop being plagued by floods.

DeGeneres bought the home — a 43-acre property in the Cotswolds, England — in 2024 to split her time between it and her residence in California.

However, when President Donald Trump secured his second term last year, she and her partner, Portia de Rossi, decided their European residence would be a permanent home.

According to Realtor, the home was purchased for $20 million in July 2024. Earlier this year, DeGeneres put it on the market for $30 million, but she can’t seem to get rid of it.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, flood waters recently surrounded the property — and this isn’t the first time. A similar scenario unfolded last November.

According to the Mail, DeGeneres posted via social media platform Instagram on that occasion, “For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood.”

Ellen DeGeneres’s UK mansion ‘floods’ just weeks after she fled the US ‘due to Donald Trump’s presidential win’ https://t.co/aJfmVIkWfx pic.twitter.com/ZguYhmWyyv — New York Post (@nypost) November 30, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s £22.5m Cotswold home floods https://t.co/QnxJpYJO5S via @DailyMail No. We don’t want her back. Stay in the UK. — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) December 2, 2025

According to Realtor and the Mail, the residence itself does not have water in it, but the couple have had to repeatedly deal with water surrounding the property.

An anonymous source told the Mail, “Ellen was adamant that she and Portia were going to stay in the UK while Trump was in the White House, but evidently she’s changed her mind somewhat.

“Ellen was very clear that they’re coming back to California sooner rather than later. They miss the warm weather and their friends.”

It’s hard to feel sorry for someone like DeGeneres in this position.

Homeowning is hard.

Nobody would wish such a disaster on another person, but most people are not liberal elites who can jump ship whenever they dislike the president to go live lavishly in a multimillion-dollar home. Most of us will never set foot in something so grand.

Evidently, the grass was not greener on the other side.

If DeGeneres is seriously thinking of moving back, maybe Trump is not the evil dictator so many paint him out to be.

Were that the case, DeGeneres would not be moving back to California. She would move to China, or possibly to France or Germany.

For as much as they complain, leftists like her know the truth.

The United States is the greatest country on Earth.

Trump is not a tyrant.

Actions speak louder than words.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.