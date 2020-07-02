“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has long been heralded as upbeat, and DeGeneres has been recognized for her giving spirit and kindness.

She’s done many noble and charitable things on air, such as providing a space for proposals, gifting hundreds of thousands of dollars to deserving families and recognizing people who have made major sacrifices for others.

But not all is well for her show now, as ratings have been dropping. On June 16, TVNewsCheck reported that “Ellen DeGeneres dropped 14% to a new season low 1.2.”

Things started to spiral earlier this year when stories about a crabby behind-the-scenes DeGeneres started circulating.

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen DeGeneres always talks about! 😊❤️ She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

TRENDING: Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

In March, comedian Kevin T. Porter stirred the Twitter pot by asking for tales of DeGeneres’ terrible behavior — incentivizing readers with the promise of a $2 donation to a food bank for each story.

Some commenters pointed out the irony in the kindness of donating to a food bank while simultaneously instigating the sharing of hurtful stories, but other commenters held nothing back — especially TV writer Benjamin Siemon.

“She has a ‘sensitive nose’ so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower,” he wrote in a Twitter comment.

“A new staff member was told ‘every day she picks someone different to really hate. It’s not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she’ll be mean to someone else the next day. They didn’t believe it but it ended up being entirely true.”

Siemon ended up sharing six stories of DeGeneres’ sub-par celebrity behavior, but he wasn’t the only one. Porter donated $600 for 300 stories, and the hate kept piling up.

It didn’t help that when the current health scare really started to take hold in April, DeGeneres’ crew felt left out as they were given very little information about the status of their jobs and pay.

Anonymous sources have spoken out on DeGeneres’ behalf, saying the negative image that’s been building is taking its toll on the 62-year-old host.

RELATED: Woman Selected for Musical Chairs on 'Ellen', Takes Off Her Blindfold to Surprise Proposal

“Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her,” one source told Us Weekly. “Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day.”

“Ellen is at the end of her rope,” another source told the outlet. “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.”

With all the rumors swirling and the show’s ratings dropping, some have questioned whether or not the show will go on, but the New York Post reached out to the production company, who said that the rumors of the show ending are untrue.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.