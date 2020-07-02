SECTIONS
Is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Getting Canceled? Producers Respond to Rumors

Ellen DeGeneres, whose show has been dropping in the ratings as rumors about the host are spread, is pictured above.Anthony Harvey / Getty ImagesEllen DeGeneres, whose show has been dropping in the ratings as rumors about the host are spread, is pictured above. (Anthony Harvey / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published July 2, 2020 at 1:46pm
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has long been heralded as upbeat, and DeGeneres has been recognized for her giving spirit and kindness.

She’s done many noble and charitable things on air, such as providing a space for proposals, gifting hundreds of thousands of dollars to deserving families and recognizing people who have made major sacrifices for others.

But not all is well for her show now, as ratings have been dropping. On June 16, TVNewsCheck reported that “Ellen DeGeneres dropped 14% to a new season low 1.2.”

Things started to spiral earlier this year when stories about a crabby behind-the-scenes DeGeneres started circulating.

In March, comedian Kevin T. Porter stirred the Twitter pot by asking for tales of DeGeneres’ terrible behavior — incentivizing readers with the promise of a $2 donation to a food bank for each story.

Some commenters pointed out the irony in the kindness of donating to a food bank while simultaneously instigating the sharing of hurtful stories, but other commenters held nothing back — especially TV writer Benjamin Siemon.

“She has a ‘sensitive nose’ so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower,” he wrote in a Twitter comment.

“A new staff member was told ‘every day she picks someone different to really hate. It’s not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she’ll be mean to someone else the next day. They didn’t believe it but it ended up being entirely true.”

Siemon ended up sharing six stories of DeGeneres’ sub-par celebrity behavior, but he wasn’t the only one. Porter donated $600 for 300 stories, and the hate kept piling up.

It didn’t help that when the current health scare really started to take hold in April, DeGeneres’ crew felt left out as they were given very little information about the status of their jobs and pay.

Anonymous sources have spoken out on DeGeneres’ behalf, saying the negative image that’s been building is taking its toll on the 62-year-old host.

“Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her,” one source told Us Weekly. “Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day.”

“Ellen is at the end of her rope,” another source told the outlet. “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.”

With all the rumors swirling and the show’s ratings dropping, some have questioned whether or not the show will go on, but the New York Post reached out to the production company, who said that the rumors of the show ending are untrue.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







