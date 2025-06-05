It’s been about 48 hours since a scathing post by former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk on social media platform X raised all sorts of eyebrows with its commentary about the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act.

(Or, as Musk called it in that Tuesday post, a “disgusting abomination” of a congressional spending bill.)

The next day, Musk continued to ramp up his rhetoric, strongly voicing his concerns with the budgetary impact of the bill and insisting it should be killed, while President Donald Trump — who firmly supports the legislation — remained oddly mum.

By Thursday, Trump was ready to respond, noting his disappointment with his former DOGE leader.

Those remarks then appeared to completely set off Musk, who went on a tirade on X.

Part of that rage included Musk digging up old, fiscally conservative X posts from Trump, using the president’s own words against him.

Where is the man who wrote these words? Was he replaced by a body double!? https://t.co/N4Mliip5U4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

As the jabs got more personal, Musk eventually took the shot that probably ended any shot of reconciliation: Calling out the president’s very position.

In a move widely viewed as unforgivable within MAGA Republican circles, Musk broached the topic of impeachment by flat-out agreeing with the scenario of Vice President J.D. Vance replacing an impeached Trump.

“President vs Elon. Who wins?” conservative social media influencer Ian Miles Cheong posted. “My money’s on Elon. Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him.”

Musk re-posted Cheong, noting “Yes,” in seeming agreement with the Vance-replacing-Trump scenario.

(Vance had not publicly commented on Musk’s remarks as of late Thursday afternoon.)

The future of the OBBB is getting murkier by the day. As it goes through provisional changes in the Senate before going through a final vote, Musk has effectively waged war on it and, by proxy, Trump.

The former DOGE head has also recently expanded his attacks, needling the administration even beyond the spending bill.

For instance, Musk has argued that Trump’s highly publicized tariffs would cripple America financially — and soon:

The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year https://t.co/rbBC11iynE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

“The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year,” he posted in response to another X account.

Musk had recently left his position at DOGE — to a friendly sendoff, at that — so he could better focus on his businesses, which include the aforementioned X, electric vehicle company Tesla, and space travel company SpaceX.

