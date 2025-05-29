Elon Gets Outpouring of Support After Posting Sad Message, Worrying Some of His Biggest Supporters

SpaceX founder Elon Musk was showered with support after sounding dejected on X following his move to step back from running the Department of Government Efficiency to focus on his companies.

Musk’s decision, which he announced last month during an investor call, came after Tesla’s first-quarter tanked 20 percent.

During the past few months, the billionaire was also barraged with vitriolic left-wing criticism and protests after DOGE uncovered billions of dollars in government waste and took sweeping measures to streamline the bloated federal government.

As we saw when President Donald Trump tried to drain the swamp during his first term, the swamp fights back. In this instance, leftists vandalized Tesla cars and firebombed dealerships across the nation to protest Musk.

Let this sink in: Democrats, their legacy media allies, and left-wing activists are more enraged that Musk tried to reduce government waste and fraud than that the government is squandering billions of tax dollars every year.

Matt Van Swol, a former nuclear scientist with the Department of Energy, expressed disgust that “the Left destroyed Elon” and the GOP refused to support him in his efforts.

“DOGE is literally one of the most popular government initiatives in history,” Van Swol wrote Monday on X.

“[Seventy-three percent] of Americans say they support cutting government waste.”

Did my best — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2025

A crestfallen Musk replied, “Did my best.”

Numerous X users thanked the billionaire for trying to expose and eradicate Big Government waste.

What you’re done with the DOGE is just the start. Transparency and efficiency in government spending is going to become the norm. Future candidates will run on this incredibly popular platform. EVERYTHING is changing. This Revolution is just beginning. Thank you, Elon. pic.twitter.com/J7fo3Ugbr8 — D.O.G.E. Memecoin (@doge_eth_gov) May 26, 2025

Other commenters spotlighted DOGE’s historic achievements.

🚨 #BREAKING: A federal judge just gave DOGE the GREEN LIGHT to access “sensitive payment data” in the Treasury Department This might be DOGE’s biggest win yet, as the Treasury controls TRILLIONS of dollars in payments THE FLOOD GATES ARE OPEN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8o02N6zrBC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: The White House will be sending a DOGE rescissions package to Congress on MONDAY, per Trump Budget Director Russ Vought The first cuts will be for foreign aid, USAID and NPR KEEP UP THE PRESSURE! CODIFY THE DOGE CUTS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fI0rqcpFIB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2025

In a Washington Post interview Tuesday, Musk lamented that DOGE was under constant attack by bureaucrats and the establishment media.

“The federal bureaucracy situation is much worse than I realized,” he said. “I thought there were problems, but it sure is an uphill battle trying to improve things in D.C., to say the least.”

The billionaire said he was shocked at the vitriolic left-wing opposition to DOGE’s efforts to streamline the bloated federal government.

“DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything,” Musk told the Post. “So, like, something bad would happen anywhere, and we would get blamed for it even if we had nothing to do with it.”

Musk also expressed alarm at the senseless acts of vandalism and terrorism directed at his companies.

“People were burning Teslas,” he said. “Why would you do that? That’s really uncool.”

While Democrats, their corporate media minions, and other unpatriotic leftists may be celebrating, Musk underscored that his work with DOGE is not done.

As a reminder, Musk was designated a “special government employee” when he was appointed the head of DOGE.

A “special government employee” is a consultant who’s not allowed to work more than 130 days a year.

For reference, 130 days after Jan. 20 (the day Trump took office) is May 30.

Looking ahead, Musk plans to focus “DOGE’s efforts on improving the federal bureaucracy’s computer systems,” the Post reported.

“The effort will now be focused ‘a bit more like tackling projects with the highest gain for the pain, which still means a lot of good things in terms of reducing waste and fraud,'” Musk added.

