White House Senior Advisor Elon Musk walks to the White House after landing in Marine One on the South Lawn with U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) on March 9, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Elon Goes All In on Impeaching Rogue Judges with Uniquely Musk Approach to Taking Them Down

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 20, 2025 at 7:22am
Elon Musk made the maximum allowable donation to several Republican members of Congress who voiced support for impeaching progressive judges inhibiting actions from President Donald Trump.

The world’s richest man donated the combined federal limit for primary and general elections, amounting to $6,600 each, according to a Wednesday report from The New York Times.

Those seven lawmakers have either filed articles of impeachment against federal judges blocking Trump administration priorities or argued that action is needed to handle the trend.

Beyond the direct cash donation limit, the Times noted that the contributions could signal more support through Musk’s own political organizations in the future.

The entrepreneur and leader of the Department of Government Efficiency spent $300 million on the 2024 election cycle, according to the Times, and plans to fund down-ballot races this year.

The seven members of Congress he supported on Wednesday were Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, and Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas, as well as Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Gill introduced articles of impeachment this week against United States District Judge James Boasberg, who ordered the Trump administration to stop the deportation of suspected Tren de Aragua gang members over the weekend.

“He is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and should be removed from office,” Gill wrote on social media.

The freshman lawmaker characterized Boasberg as a “radical activist.”

Crane filed articles of impeachment against United States District Judge Paul Engelmayer for restricting Trump, as well as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in the ways they can grant access to Treasury Department transactions to administration staffers.

Crane told the Times that “we didn’t do it so Elon Musk would give us a campaign donation,” but added “I think it’s great that individuals like Elon are throwing support behind those of us willing to take action.”


Ogles likewise expressed gratitude for the donation.

“His dedication isn’t just commendable — it’s vital to our Republic’s future,” he remarked.

Musk himself wrote on social media while reposting commentary from Ogles that “for more than two centuries, there has never such extreme abuse of the legal system by activists pretending to be judges.”


The donations come after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public statement condemning the calls for impeachment.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said, per Axios.

“The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

