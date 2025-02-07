Elon Just Got a Legendary Letter from Trump's DOJ - Threats to DOGE Are Finished

The acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has issued a strong letter supporting the activities of Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

DOGE is an advisory group created by President Donald Trump to launch intrusive investigations into the operations of the federal bureaucracy.

DOGE, as an outside agency, does not make policy decisions, but offers ammunition to Trump appointees, who then use its data to close loopholes, increase efficiency, cut spending, or reduce waste.

“Thank you for the referral of individuals and networks who appear to be stealing government property and/or threatening government employees,” Martin’s letter said, according to a copy of the letter posted on social media.

“After your referral, as is my practice, I will begin an inquiry,” he wrote.

“Please let me reiterate again: if people are discovered to have broken the law or even acted simply unethically, we will investigate them and we will chase them to the end of the Earth to hold them accountable,” Martin said.

Martin said he will take information from DOGE seriously.

“We will not rest or cease in this. No one should abuse American taxpayer dollars nor American taxpayer workers,” Martin said. “No one is above the law.”

“I am proud that we have been able to assist local law enforcement in protecting the DOGE workers and others over the past week or so. A safe DC is a priority for President Trump and all of us,” he wrote.

The White House has said Musk is a “special government employee,” which the Justice Department defines as a person who “works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period” and may or may not be paid, according to Newsweek.

On Monday, Martin wrote Musk, saying he would protect DOGE staffers, according to a letter posted on X.

“I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly,” Martin wrote.

Dear @elon, Please see this important letter. We will not tolerate threats against DOGE workers or law-breaking by the disgruntled. All the best. Ed Martin pic.twitter.com/jIgMPVbPT5 — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) February 3, 2025

“At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws,” he wrote.

“Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people,” Martin’s letter said.

He wrote that his office “will not act like the previous administration who looked the other way as the Antifa and [Black Lives Matter] rioters as well as thugs with guns trashed our capital city.”

