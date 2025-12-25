Elon Makes Bold Statement and Takes Stand for God Himself - Possibly the Smartest Man on the Planet Refuses Atheism

Elon Musk is known for pushing boundaries in technology, space, and business.

But his latest comments show he may now be pushing the boundaries of something far deeper: faith in something larger than himself.

In a podcast interview earlier this month with Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Musk surprised many by openly rejecting the idea that the universe appeared by accident.

Instead, he said he believes in a “Creator” or “God,” signaling a shift in how he views the origin of everything that has been, is, and will be.

Miller asked him who he admired most.

Musk responded with two simple words: “The Creator.”

She pressed further, asking about his position on God.

Musk answered again, calling God “the Creator.”

Do you believe in God? ELON MUSK: "God is the creator. I believe this universe came from something." pic.twitter.com/clKKmB5Nev — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 9, 2025

Miller then noted that Musk has not previously claimed to believe in God.

This time, Musk responded by acknowledging that “this universe came from something,” adding that “people have different labels.”

For someone often described as one of the most brilliant minds alive, that admission is striking.

Musk is a man who stares at complex systems all day long — rockets, satellites, neural networks, code.

If any living man is equipped to recognize design, it’s him.

God is the ultimate coder, the Author of life itself.

Our DNA is literally code. It is a language. It is intentional. A tech billionaire like Musk sees that.

And as we Christians celebrate Christmas, his comments feel especially meaningful.

That’s why believers should hold out hope for people like him — people whose journey through life leads them to a truth impossible to ignore.

Perhaps Musk is walking the same road C.S. Lewis did — moving toward the conclusion that this universe is no accident, and neither are any of us.

Many brilliant men have followed a similar path.

We Christians should pray that Musk’s spiritual growth continues.

Those living in grace should pray that the One the X CEO calls “the Creator” becomes more than an abstract force, and that he can know and love Jesus Christ.

