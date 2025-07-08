Share
President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to the press as they stand next to a Tesla vehicle on the South Portico of the White House on March 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Accuses Major Trump Supporter of Being in the Epstein Files

 By Randy DeSoto  July 8, 2025 at 2:13pm
Elon Musk accused former Trump White House official Steve Bannon of being in the so-called “Epstein Files” on Tuesday.

Musk was responding to posts by President Donald Trump’s friend Roger Stone.

In one of the posts, Stone asked, “Why would Bannon meet with Jeffrey Epstein both at his New York home and in Paris after Epstein was convicted on sex crimes in Florida? Why would he coach Epstein for his 60 minutes appearance?”

Stone included a July 2024 Business Insider story reporting on video shoots that Bannon allegedly did with Epstein in the months before his death in a New York jail in 2019.

The article says, based on unnamed sources, “In reality, the two acted like friends around each other. And Bannon, these people said, was trying to help Epstein — a notorious sex offender — with his public-relations problems.”

“Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, said Bannon was trying to help his brother ‘rehabilitate his reputation’ after the Miami Herald in 2018 published a series of articles — which ultimately led to an indictment by federal prosecutors in Manhattan — about his sexual abuse of girls in Palm Beach.”

Musk responded to Stone’s post, writing, “Bannon is in the Epstein files.”

In a now-deleted post, Musk also claimed in June, amid a series of posts in which he was attacking the Trump-backed “Big Beautiful Bill,” that Trump himself was in the Epstein files.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That’s the real reason they haven’t been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Business Insider pointed out that Trump revoked Epstein’s Mar-a-Lago membership in the 2000s after he harassed a member’s teenage daughter.

Related:
Trump Chief of Staff Confirms Elon Had 'Fatherly Fixation' with Trump Before 'Troublesome' Fallout

CNBC reported that the banishment of Epstein came months before he pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution of a minor.

Further, Epstein’s former attorney, David Schoen, responded to Musk’s allegation against Trump, “I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died. He sought my advice for months before that.”

“I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!”

Others, including Tucker Carlson, have pointed out that if there were evidence that Trump was in the Epstein files, surely the Biden Justice Department would have used it to undermine the Republican candidate’s chances of returning to the White House.

The Trump Department of Justice asserted in a memo, first reported on Sunday, that there is “no incriminating ‘client list’” contained in the agency’s Epstein documents.

