Elon Musk Acquires $1 Billion Stake in CNN's Parent Company

When the left-wing minions of CNN look up at the mega-bucks Lords of Skydance whose money keeps the troubled network’s parent company afloat, Elon Musk will be looking back down.

Musk has invested about $1 billion in Skydance, according to CNBC and Semafor.

John Malone, the former Liberty Media leader, said that Musk’s ultimate investment in the company could reach $10 billion, according to Deadline. Skydance is the name of the company that emerged from the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Who helped Elon finance Twitter when he bought it? Larry Ellison,” Malone said. Larry Ellison is the father of David Ellison, co-CEO of Skydance after leading Paramount in its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Elon Musk just invested $1 BILLION in Skydance, the company that bought Warner Bros. Discovery and now controls CNN. I genuinely don’t think today could possibly get any better. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yA6usydB4b — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 22, 2026

“How did Larry Ellison come up with some of the money to put into the creation of Skydance? Tesla stock. And I would not doubt for a minute that before very long you’re going to see an announcement,” he said Wednesday.

Are you optimistic about Musk reshaping media content? Very optimistic Somewhat optimistic Not optimistic I don't follow media changes Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Very optimistic 79% (756 votes) Somewhat optimistic 18% (177 votes) Not optimistic 1% (13 votes) I don't follow media changes 1% (14 votes)

Musk has yet to comment on his investment in Skydance.

Semafor said Musk’s investment in Skydance came as the company sought cash infusions from others, such as board member Laurene Powell Jobs

Malone said he expects a partnership will emerge between Skydance and Musk’s Starlink.

🚨 LMAO! Elon Musk has reportedly bought into the company that now OWNS CNN He reportedly put about $1 BILLION into David Ellison’s Skydance, which took over Warner Bros. Discovery this month So people who have ownership stakes over CNN include Elon Musk and Trump ally David Ellison The most entertaining outcome is the most likely 😂 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2026



“He’s gonna have to re-engineer all of those channels, and figure out how they morph into streams themselves rather than just traditional linear,” he said.

Skydance has about $80 billion in debt and is trying to cut costs by $6 billion, CNBC reported.

The Hollywood Reporter said the investment could be “a backdoor for Musk to enter the media-entertainment world.”

“Owning a piece of Paramount-Warner Bros. (depending on the valuation the $10b could net as much as 15%) would give him a place at the table on the company’s biggest decisions. Even if it doesn’t come with a board seat (that depends on how many voting shares he’d get) it would certainly buy a channel into David Ellison,” the site wrote.

Elon Musk has reportedly invested a MASSIVE $1 BILLION into the Ellison family’s Skydance media empire, just weeks after the company acquired CNN. How many CNN employees will quit after this? https://t.co/Q3QdAOfNHL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2026



The partnership, the site wrote, could “give Musk a content pipeline at X, a badly coveted resource. “

“But this changes the game for X and Musk much more dramatically. Access to Skydance content makes him more than just a dilettante in the content world — it makes him a streamer,” the site said, noting that X might air episodes of top Skydance TV shows.

Noting that the corporate route of the investment would come from SpaceX, the site noted, “a SpaceX entry into Skydance is a Musk entry into Hollywood.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.