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Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reportedly chipped in $1 billion in the new Skydance entertainment acquisition deal.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reportedly chipped in $1 billion in the new Skydance entertainment acquisition deal. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Acquires $1 Billion Stake in CNN's Parent Company

 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2026 at 12:32pm
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When the left-wing minions of CNN look up at the mega-bucks Lords of Skydance whose money keeps the troubled network’s parent company afloat, Elon Musk will be looking back down.

Musk has invested about $1 billion in Skydance, according to CNBC and Semafor.

John Malone,  the former Liberty Media leader, said that Musk’s ultimate investment in the company could reach $10 billion, according to Deadline. Skydance is the name of the company that emerged from the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Who helped Elon finance Twitter when he bought it? Larry Ellison,” Malone said. Larry Ellison is the father of David Ellison, co-CEO of Skydance after leading Paramount in its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

“How did Larry Ellison come up with some of the money to put into the creation of Skydance? Tesla stock. And I would not doubt for a minute that before very long you’re going to see an announcement,” he said Wednesday.

Are you optimistic about Musk reshaping media content?

Musk has yet to comment on his investment in Skydance.

Semafor said Musk’s investment in Skydance came as the company sought cash infusions from others, such as board member Laurene Powell Jobs

Malone said he expects a partnership will emerge between Skydance and Musk’s Starlink.


“He’s gonna have to re-engineer all of those channels, and figure out how they morph into streams themselves rather than just traditional linear,” he said.

Related:
Dolly Parton's Leftist Sister Wants Elon Musk to 'Die' – Makes Bizarre Rigged Election Claim

Skydance has about $80 billion in debt and is trying to cut costs by $6 billion, CNBC reported.

The Hollywood Reporter said the investment could be “a backdoor for Musk to enter the media-entertainment world.”

“Owning a piece of Paramount-Warner Bros. (depending on the valuation the $10b could net as much as 15%) would give him a place at the table on the company’s biggest decisions. Even if it doesn’t come with a board seat (that depends on how many voting shares he’d get) it would certainly buy a channel into David Ellison,” the site wrote.


The partnership, the site wrote, could “give Musk a content pipeline at X, a badly coveted resource. “

“But this changes the game for X and Musk much more dramatically. Access to Skydance content makes him more than just a dilettante in the content world — it makes him a streamer,” the site said, noting that X might air episodes of top Skydance TV shows.

Noting that the corporate route of the investment would come from SpaceX, the site noted, “a SpaceX entry into Skydance is a Musk entry into Hollywood.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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