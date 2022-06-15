With one stroke, Elon Musk took part in a double dose of American political history Tuesday.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla voted for Republican Mayra Flores in a Tuesday special election for the vacant 34th Congressional District seat in Texas, helping her flip a longtime Democratic stronghold.

Flores will become the first member of the House who was born in Mexico. She came to the U.S. with her family when she was 6.

The seat had been held by former Rep. Filemon Vela for almost 10 years, according to Fox News. Vela resigned early to become a lobbyist.

Musk noted on Twitter that there was also a bit of personal history involved, because it was his first Republican vote.

“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022,” Musk tweeted.

Flores responded to Musk’s tweet, calling it “the icing on the cake.”

I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that’s happened over the last 24 hours. Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for 🇺🇸 @elonmusk#SaveAmerica #TX34 — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 15, 2022

Flores also wrote that others who have grown tired of the Democratic Party should join the red wave.

Welcome to the Republican Party! We welcome all walk aways from all walks of life. The party of opportunity, prosperity, and freedom is here to stay. We look forward to working together and building a better future for all of America 🇺🇸 🚀 #SaveAmerica #TX34 — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 15, 2022

While tweeting on the subject of politics, Musk looked ahead to 2024 when asked he would support technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 and also launched a failed campaign to be elected mayor of New York City.

Musk responded by bringing up Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an emerging Republican star often touted as a potential contender for the presidency in 2024.

“I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning,” Musk wrote.

Discussion of the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee currently revolves around former President Donald Trump, who has kept alive the subject of a possible 2024 run while never making a commitment. In informal surveys, DeSantis has made a strong showing.

Even though he’s a national newsmaker on an almost-daily basis, DeSantis has set aside 2024 speculation as he focuses on his campaign for re-election this fall.

Musk, an ideological gadfly who supports pieces of policies advanced by both parties, noted in another post that he might create a political action committee to support moderate candidates, regardless of party affiliation.

I’m thinking of creating a “Super Moderate Super PAC” that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

While discussing his perception of Twitter’s bias, Musk — who is in the middle of an attempt to buy the social media giant — had said last month he would change in voting preference.

“The reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far left bias,” Musk said, speaking by video link to a tech conference in Miami, according to Business Insider. “I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat.”

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” he said.

