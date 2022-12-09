Parler Share
News

Elon Musk Announces Massive Change Coming to Twitter After Release of Second 'Twitter Files' Bomb

 By Richard Moorhead  December 9, 2022 at 8:10am
Parler Share

Twitter owner Elon Musk is promising to institute transparency reforms after the latest release of “Twitter Files” that implicate the platform in “shadowbanning” its conservative users.

The files implicated Twitter in the sophisticated suppression of content from users deemed politically problematic by the platform’s censors.

Musk is pledging to release a platform feature that will allow Twitter users to see whether they’re shadowbanned on the service in light of the files, the latest of which were published by journalist Bari Weiss on Thursday.

Trending:
Top Sen. Warns of What's Coming Now That Biden Freed 'Merchant of Death' - This Doesn't Look Good

Photo evidence of internal Twitter software reveals that conservative influencers such as Charlie Kirk and Dan Bongino were slapped with platform tools designed to prevent their content from spreading.

Kirk was capped with a “Do Not Amplify” tool by Twitter, and Bongino’s account was hit with a “search blacklist.”

Twitter censorship tools were so invasive as to allow employees to view a user’s direct messages.

Executives of Twitter had previously denied that the platform implemented shadowbans on users, including as a result of their political orientation.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claimed that the platform did not “shadowban anyone based on political ideology” in testimony to Congress in 2018.

Related:
'Twitter Files' Bombshell Reveals Censors Had a Plan in Place for Trump - And One Criterion to Ban Him Permanently

Musk indicated that the company’s representatives had lied about their use of shadowbanning in a tweet following the release of Thursday night’s Twitter Files.

Twitter operatives redefined the shadowbanning tactics as “visibility filtering,” according to Weiss.

Musk’s tweet regarding the planned transparency software appears to indicate that the shadowbanning technology remains in use on the platform.

It’s unclear when the tool to verify a Twitter user’s shadowban status will be made available.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Top Senate Democrat Turns on Biden, Blasts Him with 3 Words for Brittney Griner Exchange
'Twitter Files' Bombshell Reveals Censors Had a Plan in Place for Trump - And One Criterion to Ban Him Permanently
Elon Musk Had Only 4 Words After Discovering Sick Past of Twitter's Former Head of Trust and Safety
FBI Bigwig Quietly Makes Post on LinkedIn After Jim Jordan Drops His Name in Warning Letter
City Tells Owner of Nativity Display to Take It Down - Something Amazing Happens When He Refuses to Comply
See more...

Conversation