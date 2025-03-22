Share
Elon Musk Announces His Move After Former Dem. Rep. Goes Too Far with Unhinged Rant on Live TV

 By Ole Braatelien  March 22, 2025 at 1:11pm
Elon Musk said he would sue former Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman after he accused Musk on television of being a “thief” and a “Nazi.”

Bowman said the defamatory remarks during a recent CNN segment, in which the Democrat criticized Musk — the Department of Government Efficiency chief — over his drastic spending and employee cuts the last few months.

“The American people do not trust Elon Musk, and Elon Musk is incompetent in his position,” the former New York representative told CNN panelists.

“How do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, was challenged in court. The court said the people have to go back, and now the people are coming back,” Bowman said.

“He’s incompetent. He’s a thief. He’s a Nazi. And people don’t trust him. Period,” he said.

Social media user Thomas Hern, who posted the clip on X, captioned the video with a suggestion that Musk should sue Bowman.

Musk replied the next day.

Should Musk sue?

“I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” the billionaire wrote.

A number of prominent conservatives replied and agreed with Musk’s response to Bowman’s defamatory rhetoric.

“Accusing people of crimes is not protected opinion. CNN is putting itself at risk of liability for bringing on guests who repeat potentially defamatory claims unchallenged,” said conservative Andy Ngo, who in 2019 was assaulted by Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, according to Fox News.

“Sue him! Defamation against conservatives can’t go unaddressed or it will never end,” wrote Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

It isn’t the first time the former “Squad” member has politically shot himself in the foot.

In 2023, the House of Representatives censured Bowman for pulling the fire alarm at the Capitol during negotiations about the government shutdown, Fox News reported.

In June 2024, Bowman lost his House seat to George Latimer during the Democratic primary in New York’s 16th congressional district.

“The pendulum has swung back,” said Jay Jacobs, chair of the New York Democratic Party, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s a clear indication that the Democratic Party has moved toward wanting common sense solutions, common sense governance and wants to favor those candidates, rather than those from the extreme.”

