Elon Musk said he would sue former Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman after he accused Musk on television of being a “thief” and a “Nazi.”

Bowman said the defamatory remarks during a recent CNN segment, in which the Democrat criticized Musk — the Department of Government Efficiency chief — over his drastic spending and employee cuts the last few months.

“The American people do not trust Elon Musk, and Elon Musk is incompetent in his position,” the former New York representative told CNN panelists.

Jamaal Bowman just called Elon Musk an “incompetent thief” and “Nazi” on CNN. A lawsuit waiting to happen. pic.twitter.com/4ucENS8KT4 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 21, 2025

“How do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, was challenged in court. The court said the people have to go back, and now the people are coming back,” Bowman said.

“He’s incompetent. He’s a thief. He’s a Nazi. And people don’t trust him. Period,” he said.

Social media user Thomas Hern, who posted the clip on X, captioned the video with a suggestion that Musk should sue Bowman.

Musk replied the next day.

“I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” the billionaire wrote.

I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

A number of prominent conservatives replied and agreed with Musk’s response to Bowman’s defamatory rhetoric.

“Accusing people of crimes is not protected opinion. CNN is putting itself at risk of liability for bringing on guests who repeat potentially defamatory claims unchallenged,” said conservative Andy Ngo, who in 2019 was assaulted by Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, according to Fox News.

Accusing people of crimes is not protected opinion. CNN is putting itself at risk of liability for bringing on guests who repeat potentially defamatory claims unchallenged. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 22, 2025

“Sue him! Defamation against conservatives can’t go unaddressed or it will never end,” wrote Utah Sen. Mike Lee.

Sue him! Defamation against conservatives can’t go unaddressed or it will never end — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 22, 2025

It isn’t the first time the former “Squad” member has politically shot himself in the foot.

In 2023, the House of Representatives censured Bowman for pulling the fire alarm at the Capitol during negotiations about the government shutdown, Fox News reported.

BREAKING: The video of Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm to stop a vote has been released. In his initial statement, Bowman claimed that he was rushing to get to a vote and did it by accident. The video shows him removing the warning signs and not even attempting to open the… pic.twitter.com/IGzmZo72xp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2023

In June 2024, Bowman lost his House seat to George Latimer during the Democratic primary in New York’s 16th congressional district.

“The pendulum has swung back,” said Jay Jacobs, chair of the New York Democratic Party, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s a clear indication that the Democratic Party has moved toward wanting common sense solutions, common sense governance and wants to favor those candidates, rather than those from the extreme.”

