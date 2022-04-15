Share
News

Elon Musk Announces He Has a 'Plan B' if Twitter Acquisition Bid Fails

 By Jack Davis  April 15, 2022 at 5:28am
Share

Elon Musk says he has a Plan B if his offer to buy Twitter fails, but for now, he’s keeping it to himself.

On Thursday, Musk spoke at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver hours after the financial and technology worlds were hit with the bombshell that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wants to buy the social media giant and turn it into a private company.

“I could technically afford it,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

“I do think this will be somewhat painful, and I’m not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it.”

Musk, 50, is Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with a more-than 9 percent stake. He has begun a $43 billion bid for a hostile takeover of the company.

Trending:
As Third Texas Bus Unloads Another Wave of Migrants on DC Streets, Open Border Politicians Should Be Coming to a Grim Realization

Chris Anderson of TED asked Musk about a “Plan B” if his current offer to buy up Twitter’s shares is rejected.

“There is,” Musk replied, according to CNBC. He did not elaborate.

Twitter’s board is considering Musk’s offer. Musk, whose  estimated net worth of more than $250 billion makes him the richest person in the world, tweeted his advice to the board after his TED appearance.

“Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board,” he tweeted, giving Twitter users the option to vote yes or no on his idea.

Musk followed that with an enigmatic message that could have been addressed to either his fans or critics.

Related:
News of Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Attempt Triggers Vulgar Meltdown from Leftists

During his comments, Musk shared some of his vision for what Twitter would be if he owned it, saying: “I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech.

“Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square. So it’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they’re able to speak freely within the bounds of the law,” Musk said, according to The Verge.

Twitter should “open source the algorithm” to build trust, he said.

“The code should be on GitHub so people can look through it,” Musk said.

He said he isn’t worried about making a profit from Twitter.

“This is not a way to sort of make money. My strong intuitive sense is that having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important,” Musk said. “So the future of civilization, but you don’t care about the economics at all.”

Although Musk’s offer generated hand-wringing about a social media giant being controlled by one person, he noted that such a state of affairs already exists.

“You’ve got Mark Zuckerberg owning Facebook and Instagram and WhatsApp and with a share ownership structure that will have Mark Zuckerberg the 14th still controlling those entities,” he said. “Like, literally.”

Musk said when it comes to policing Twitter, “time-outs” are better than bans. He also said he wanted to ban “spam and scam bots.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Girl Hit During Losing NBA Player's Tantrum, Then Things Get Even Worse for Him
Women Being Stalked in Creepy New Way - Check if This Small Device Is Anywhere Around You
Young Girl Waiting on Easter Bunny Hit by Gunfire During Botched Shoplifting
Jen Psaki Responds to Backlash Over Her Vulgar Shot at Fox News' Peter Doocy
China Makes a Statement by Deploying Highly Advanced Fighter Jets to Contested Areas
See more...

Conversation