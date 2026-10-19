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SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is awarded the National Medal of Science during the "Golden Age of American Innovation Summit" at the Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8, 2026.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is awarded the National Medal of Science during the "Golden Age of American Innovation Summit" at the Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8, 2026. (Kent Nishimura - AFP / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Announces Plan to Distribute a Financial Gift to 'Every Kid in America'

 By V. Saxena  October 19, 2026 at 6:56am
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Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, announced early Monday that he intends to “give” a share of SpaceX to every child in America starting next year.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America,” the entrepreneur revealed on X, which he also owns. “This will be the first of many.”

According to The New York Times, there were roughly 72 million children in America as of 2025, meaning Musk’s donation would be worth an estimated $10.5 billion based on SpaceX’s latest stock price.

SpaceX, which only began trading publicly in June, closed at $146.03 on Friday. It was down from a high of around $225 in the immediate days after its initial public offering on June 12.

Musk’s announcement came a day after the top artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced plans to commit at least 5 percent of its shares to a “Public Benefit Fund” to be used to promote social causes.

“Because of the way the Fund is structured, the more Anthropic grows, the larger the share of the company that can be dedicated expressly to the public good,” the company announced in a news release.

Should more billionaires follow Musk's model of giving directly to the public?

“It is common practice for tech companies to offer escalating compensation awards to their executives,” the announcement continued. “We are instead directing that equity to the public benefit.”

Musk reacted with a rebuttal posted to X. “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public,” he told the company.

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The only catch appears to be that, on account of SpaceX’s recent IPO, Musk “is not able to sell or trade the bulk of his stock until June 2027 because of so-called lockup provisions,” according to The New York Times.

Musk also previously signed the Giving Pledge, a global campaign that asks the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to commit to giving away at least 50 percent of their wealth to charitable causes, either while alive or after their deaths.

Earlier this year, embattled billionaire Bill Gates praised Musk for signing the pledge:

Musk isn’t the only individual at SpaceX participating in donations.

In July, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell pledged to donate $320 million of her own shares to Trump Accounts for children.

“Shotwell said she would donate one share of SpaceX stock, worth $165 on Monday, to accounts for more than 2 million children, with a focus on lower-income families in Texas, where SpaceX is based,” Semafor confirmed at the time.

In a post published to X, Shotwell added that both she and her husband were “honored and thrilled to participate.”

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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