Twitter owner Elon Musk used the social media platform on Wednesday night to ask his followers for help identifying a person who was allegedly stalking a car carrying his young son, X Æ A-Xii, or as Musk calls him for short, “X.”

The scary development came in the wake of Musk announcing Twitter bans for anyone posting “real time location info.” According to the New York Post, the tweet referenced University of Central Florida freshman Jack Sweeney, who runs a website that tracks Musk’s private jet movements.

“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok,” Musk tweeted.

Less than an hour later, Musk followed that tweet with one announcing that he believed a “crazy stalker” had attempted to stop a car carrying his son, X. Musk added that he intends to take legal action against the person running the live tracking website, inferring that it was the cause of the stalking incident.

“Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family,” Musk wrote.

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Should Elon Musk increase his security measures? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (789 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Musk escalated the issue shortly after by posting a video of what he believed to be the same person who attempted to block and stop the vehicle carrying his young son. In the video, a man could be seen in the driver’s seat, wearing a black hoodie and a mask.

The person taking the video was able to record footage of the license plates.

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

In response to the video, one Twitter user asked, “Whoa is this the guy that jumped in the hood?”

Musk responded, “Yeah.”

The billionaire SpaceX and Tesla founder’s massive support base quickly answered his call for help. Several users took information from the video, including the license plate information, and posted it in response to Musk’s plea.

“@elonmusk That vehicle tag is a ‘Temp Tag’ recently issued by Loma Linda Hyundai d/b/a ‘Hyundai Inland Empire’ located at 25072 Redlands Blvd., Loma Linda, CA 92354. Phone: (909) 796-1600. They hand issued that paper tag. Call them tomorrow. If they refuse info call the cops,” one user tweeted in response.

@elonmusk That vehicle tag is a “Temp Tag” recently issued by Loma Linda Hyundai d/b/a “Hyundai Inland Empire” located at 25072 Redlands Blvd., Loma Linda, CA 92354. Phone: (909) 796-1600. They hand issued that paper tag. Call them tomorrow. If they refuse info call the cops. — Sgt Daniel L McCaughan 🇺🇸 (@DanMcCaughan) December 15, 2022

Several Twitter users responded to Musk by observing that the person in the vehicle in the recording with the mask appeared to be dressed similarly to how Antifa activists dress.

“Looks like a certain black-clad, anti-government domestic insurgent type,” Jack Posobiec tweeted.

Looks like a certain black-clad, anti-government domestic insurgent type — New Slippers Poso🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 15, 2022

The Twitter account Teslaeconomics also pointed out, that this incident highlights the need for Musk to have security given his controversial status in society. “Elon needs the absolute strongest, toughest security that a human on Earth can get. This is no joke,” the tweet said.

I REPEAT, Elon needs the absolute strongest, toughest security that a human on Earth can get. This is no joke. @elonmusk https://t.co/obs93QmFgn — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) December 15, 2022

The Post noted that the Los Angeles Police Department doesn’t have any information on the incident, though it’s likely that will change given Musk’s intention to take legal action.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.