Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Has Bad News for 'Chief Censor' Who Makes $17 Million Per Year at Twitter

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  May 1, 2022 at 9:41am
Share

Ahead of his $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter, Elon Musk declared that he had no confidence in the company’s management team.

In Exhibit B of Musk’s April 13 Schedule 13D filing with the SEC, he stated: “If the deal doesn’t work, given that I don’t have confidence in management nor do I believe I can drive the necessary change in the public market, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

Sources told Bloomberg last week that Musk “featured job cuts” in his pitches to potential lenders for the deal. According to Bloomberg, “Musk told bankers that he would be focused on the social-media company’s bottom line and floated the idea of cutting both costs and jobs, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Additionally, on Friday, Reuters reported “three people familiar with the matter” said Musk told bankers he intended to reduce executive salaries as part of his cost cutting plans.

In the tweet below, Musk gave us a clue about who might be the first to get sacked.

Trending:
In Brutal Questioning of Buttigieg, Manchin Totally Dismantles Biden's Electric Vehicle Subsidy Plan

Twitter’s chief legal officer and general counsel, Vijaya Gadde, serves as the company’s ultimate censor. Gadde, who earned $17 million from the social media platform in 2021, is said to be instrumental in Twitter’s decisions to boot former President Donald Trump from the site and to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story, arguably costing Trump the election.

The insufferable Gadde was steamrolled over her left-wing bias during a 2019 interview with conservative journalist Tim Pool on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Musk posted a flowchart based on their discussion.

Do you think Gadde will be fired when Musk takes over the helm?

Pool asked, “So your platform restricts speech?”

“Our platform promotes speech unless people violate our rules,” Gadde replied.

“In a specific direction,” he said.

“In any direction,” she insisted. “It’s about a pattern and practice of violating our rules.”

Pool stopped the ridiculousness. “You have a pattern and practice of banning only one faction of people.”

Related:
Musk Shuts Down AOC in Brutal Public Confrontation: 'Stop Hitting on Me'

He cited a report from media outlet Quillette. Out of 22 high-profile bannings from 2015, Quillette “found that 21 of them were only on one side of the cultural debate.”

“But I don’t look at the political spectrum of people when I’m looking at their tweets,” she protested.

Right.

And slavery is freedom, to quote George Orwell.

Last Monday, after the announcement that Musk had reached an agreement with Twitter’s board to buy the company, Gadde held a virtual meeting with her team. “Three people familiar with the meeting” told Politico that Gadde became emotional and cried at times during the meeting.

I’d cry too if I knew my $17 million per year salary was about to come to an end.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Elon Musk Has Bad News for 'Chief Censor' Who Makes $17 Million Per Year at Twitter
Restaurant Chain Outsources Cashiers, Now You'll Have to Order Through a Nicaraguan Call Center
Report: Putin Will Soon Shift Power to a Trusted Second
Woman Called 'Squatter' by Media Tells Her Side of the Story and It's Heartbreaking
Musk Shuts Down AOC in Brutal Public Confrontation: 'Stop Hitting on Me'
See more...

Conversation