Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to Single Combat Over Ukraine

Entrepreneur and megabillionaire Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat on Monday morning.

In a tweet, Musk identified Putin through his Cyrillic-language name, offering a challenge for Ukraine.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Some criticized Musk for reducing the tragic war to what they say is a joke or a meme.

Elon, this is not the circus. Real people are suffering. — Anne-So🇺🇦🕊️ (@MistyGaltees) March 14, 2022

In response, Musk reiterated that he is 100% serious.

I am absolutely serious — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Putin didn’t respond to Musk’s challenge, but the head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, responded to Musk tweet’s, suggesting he was too much of a “weakling” to fight Putin.

Rogozin quoted Russian poet A.S. Pushkin to pour cold water on Musk’s challenge.

Ты, бесенок, еще молоденек,

Со мною тягаться слабенек;

Это было б лишь времени трата.

Обгони-ка сперва моего брата. А. С. Пушкин “Сказка о Попе и работнике его Балде” https://t.co/KuR328iH20 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 14, 2022

“You, little devil, are still too young, to compete with me, weakling. It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first.”

Single combat has been used for adjudication of legal disputes for centuries.

The most famous example of single combat in American history consisted of the duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton in 1804, which led to the latter’s death.

Vladimir Putin was stripped of his black belt in judo following his invasion of Ukraine, according to CBS News.

It’s unclear how mutual combat between Musk and Putin would take place — be it through the use of firearms, melee weapons or martial arts.

Putin has been shielded from the direct repercussions of his war in Ukraine. The Russian president is said to be one of the wealthiest men in the world, but it’s difficult to calculate the net worth of the Russian dictator, although it’s very unlikely that he’s as rich as Musk is.

A Black Sea mansion valued at $1.4 billion is said to belong to Putin, according to Business Insider.

