Share
News

Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to Single Combat Over Ukraine

 By Richard Moorhead  March 14, 2022 at 12:13pm
Share

Entrepreneur and megabillionaire Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat on Monday morning.

In a tweet, Musk identified Putin through his Cyrillic-language name, offering a challenge for Ukraine.

Some criticized Musk for reducing the tragic war to what they say is a joke or a meme.

Please click here to provide support for refugees now fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine

In response, Musk reiterated that he is 100% serious.

Putin didn’t respond to Musk’s challenge, but the head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, responded to Musk tweet’s, suggesting he was too much of a “weakling” to fight Putin.

Rogozin quoted Russian poet A.S. Pushkin to pour cold water on Musk’s challenge.

“You, little devil, are still too young, to compete with me, weakling. It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first.”

Related:
Governments Pressure Elon Musk to Turn His Assets Against Russia, He Tells Them to Bring a Gun Next Time

Single combat has been used for adjudication of legal disputes for centuries.

The most famous example of single combat in American history consisted of the duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton in 1804, which led to the latter’s death.

Vladimir Putin was stripped of his black belt in judo following his invasion of Ukraine, according to CBS News.

Should Putin accept the offer?

It’s unclear how mutual combat between Musk and Putin would take place — be it through the use of firearms, melee weapons or martial arts.

Putin has been shielded from the direct repercussions of his war in Ukraine. The Russian president is said to be one of the wealthiest men in the world, but it’s difficult to calculate the net worth of the Russian dictator, although it’s very unlikely that he’s as rich as Musk is.

A Black Sea mansion valued at $1.4 billion is said to belong to Putin, according to Business Insider.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Breaking: Jussie Smollett to Be Released - May Be Permanent - Public Anger Explodes
Biden: Everybody Knows Someone Whose Friend Has Taken Naked Pictures of Them and Blackmailed Them
Will the GOP Stand Up? Rep Calls to Impeach Biden's Open Borders Kingpin for 'Abandonment' of Border Laws
Trump Ally Gears Up to Take Down Mitt Romney
ICYMI: Russian Soldiers Turn on Commanders, Reveal They've Been Deprived of Food, Used as 'Cannon Fodder'
See more...

Conversation