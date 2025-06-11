Elon Musk Changes His Tune on Trump, Expresses 'Regret'

All’s well that ends well … right?

The embittered feud between President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk does, in fact, appear to have ended amicably, all things considered.

But is everything OK now between the two outsized personalities?

The answer to that question is a bit murkier.

To wit, a behind-the-scenes dispute over the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (which Musk opposes due to budgetary concerns) spilled into the public last week, with the former DOGE lead lambasting the congressional spending bill on X as a “disgusting abomination.”

As Musk and Trump traded barbs, things quickly escalated and got deeply personal.

At one point, Musk went so far as to call for the president’s impeachment and accuse Trump of some unsavory link to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein; the latter claim has since been deleted.

Trump, never one to leave verbal abuse unanswered, similarly fired back, describing Musk as “a man who had lost his mind.”

Will Trump and Musk ever fully reconcile? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 60% (15 Votes) No: 40% (10 Votes)

After all of that, however, it appears at least one person is ready to wave the white flag on this spat — and it’s not the commander-in-chief.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

“I regret some of my posts about President [Donald Tump] last week,” Musk posted to X early Wednesday. “They went too far.”

While Trump does not appear to have publicly responded to this latest post from Musk, the president has also made clear that whatever bad blood existed between the two was largely done and over.

On Monday, just a couple days before Musk’s apology X post, Trump was answering questions at the White House when the topic inevitably came around to the ex-DOGE lead.

Trump largely answered questions about Musk positively, but did note that whatever “good” relationship the two may have “had” will remain in the past tense.

“Look, I wish him well,” Trump said. “You understand, we had a good relationship, and I just wish him well — very well, actually.”

Musk responded to a clip of Trump’s answer with a heart emoji:

❤️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2025

Musk was originally tapped to head up DOGE in an effort to curb government waste and trim spending fat.

He has since left that post to pursue his personal businesses, such as Tesla, SpaceX, and X.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.