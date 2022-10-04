Parler Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Claims His Electric Truck Will Serve Briefly as a Boat - Gets Mercilessly Mocked

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 4, 2022 at 7:47am
Elon, Elon, Elon.

Yes, you are a genius. You make electric cars cool and private space travel possible. It’s also possible you’ll force Twitter to reveal just how many bots there are on its platform, perhaps an even more impressive accomplishment.

You aren’t the kind of individual who needs to embellish his accomplishments. And yet, here we are again, laughing at your assertion that Tesla’s overhyped Cybertruck will act as a boat.

Will it? Well, no other mainstream passenger vehicle ever sold by a major automotive corporation has had the seafaring capabilities Musk claimed the Cybertruck would in a tweet last week:

Star of 'Historic' Gay Movie Gets Backlash After Blaming 'Straight People' for Opening Weekend Box Office Flop

“Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy,” Musk wrote:

“Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel,” refers to both SpaceX’s Texas launch site and South Padre Island, which is separated from the site by a shipping channel, according to ValleyCentral.com.

This isn’t the first unexpected claim Musk has made about the oddly designed, much-delayed Cybertruck, Tesla’s entrant in the EV truck market.

During its 2019 unveiling, as CNBC noted, “CEO Elon Musk claimed the car was ‘bulletproof’ against a 9mm handgun. But when he got Tesla’s chief designer to throw a metal ball at one of its armored windows, audible surprise could be heard as the glass smashed — twice.”



Whoops. And it wasn’t like people forgot about this gaffe:

WARNING: The following tweet contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

EV Nightmares: Tesla Owners Furious at Service Centers - Dead Mouse, Rat Poison Reported in Trunk After Visit

This was hardly the only mockery that Musk’s tweet got from social media users, who felt this was again a case of Musk overhyping what the Cybertruck is capable of.

One user pointed out that “technically all cars can serve as a boat ‘briefly'”:

Another wrote: “perfect so when the doors won’t unlock everyone inside drowns.”

And, as another Twitterer noted, Musk and Tesla have been having, um, other problems lately:

But hey, if Musk can promote his product like this, so can Brad Freeman — whoever he is:

Whatever Musk claims, most users weren’t willing to give him the benefit of the doubt:

And, as EV-centric publication Electrek pointed out, this isn’t the first time Musk has made claims about the seaworthiness of a Tesla vehicle.

“A few years ago, the CEO said that the Model S could almost be used as a boat after a Tesla Model S was spotted driving (or swimming) through a flooded tunnel – although the CEO made it clear it wasn’t recommended,” Electrek reported.

“In 2020, he did say that people would be able to turn the Cybertruck into a boat, and some plan to take that to a whole new level,” Electrek noted, adding that a company is producing a conversion kit that would turn the vehicle into a catamaran, if necessary.

“But now, it sounds like the Cybertruck is going to come with an undercarriage ‘waterproof enough’ to be able to float, and with the propulsion from the wheels, drivers should be able to get around slowly in calm water.”

Maybe that really will be the case when Cybertruck finally enters production in 2023, as it’s projected to do.

Would you trust an electric vehicle to serve as a boat?

Still, this is the first time the feature has been mentioned and considering the prototype made its debut three years ago, that’s a long time to keep that bombshell under wraps.

Also, Musk isn’t talking short distances, either. As Electrek noted, the shortest overwater route from Starbase to South Padre Island is about 1,100 feet over the Brazos Santiago Pass (depth: 42 feet).

There’s no off-road vehicle that can traverse that much water and, no matter what Pete Buttigieg might tell you, EVs aren’t magical. Tesla may be responsible for some leaps in EV technology, but this would be an unusually impressive one.

It’s also one that Musk didn’t need to make claims for without providing proof. The biggest problem with the bulletproof window self-own was that nobody was buying a truck based on bulletproof windows — unless, of course, Musk was mining the niche market of Mafia dons.

The point was that the windows could withstand chips from rocks. A demonstration of that would have sufficed.

But, no: Elon Musk made a claim he couldn’t back up and he’s still paying for it.

Perhaps the Cybertruck will work as an amphibious vehicle. If it does, excuse our skepticism, Elon. You’ve been the boy who’s cried wolf about this truck before, and these tweets certainly seem to fit the pattern.

However, few truly amphibious vehicles have been made; all have had small markets (militaries, tour operators, that sort of thing) and most aren’t particularly good on land or in water.

If Tesla’s made the first one that works well, hats off to you, Mr. Musk. Until we see it in action, however, I don’t think we can exactly call your claims bulletproof.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




