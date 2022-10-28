Billionaire Elon Musk cleaned house on Thursday shortly after completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

After taking the social media platform private, Musk promptly fired CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.

Agrawal and Segal were escorted out of the company’s San Francisco headquarters, sources told the New York Post.

In the months preceding his takeover, Musk accused them “of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform,” according to the Post.

Agrawal is a leftist activist who has trashed former President Donald Trump and donated money to support the American Civil Liberties Union’s 400-plus malicious lawsuits targeting the Trump administration.

“If they are not gonna make a distinction between muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists.” — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 26, 2010

Musk also fired general counsel Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s top legal and policy executives, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Gadde played a key role in getting Trump banned from Twitter in 2021, even though at the time he was the sitting president of the United States.

She was also instrumental in censoring news stories about Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings in China and Ukraine in the weeks before his father, Joe Biden, faced Trump in the 2020 election.

Meet Twitter’s top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, who banned Trump and hid Hunter Biden laptop scandal https://t.co/bdF9tpj7SQ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 28, 2022

On Friday morning, Musk said he plans to further overhaul the platform, which has devolved into a left-wing echo chamber that enforced arbitrary terms of service targeting right-leaning viewpoints.

Ousting partisan activists masquerading as tech executives is a clear sign that Twitter will change fundamentally — and for the better — with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO at the helm.

This will open up more balanced discussions on Twitter, which has emerged as a de facto public town square.

During the Trump presidency, numerous high-profile conservatives, as well as nonpartisan scientists who questioned the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines and lockdown policies, were banned en masse.

Dr. Robert Malone, internationally recognized physician, medical scientist and inventor of mRNA and DNA technologies, crossed our Branch Covidian Overlords–that is why he was banned. pic.twitter.com/KZMpH7GVgX — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) December 29, 2021

Hey remember when these guys were cancelled? pic.twitter.com/ReZIOgNZwE — Jellenne🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) September 4, 2022

Others were banned or locked out of their accounts for questioning left-wing gender orthodoxy.

I was suspended 8 times for absolutely no reason. I have zero sympathy for Vijaya Gadde- chief of account banning and censorship. https://t.co/rkaFGDcsK5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2022

The Babylon Bee was tossed in Twitter jail 7 months ago for a joke that referred to an adult male as a man. We could have restored our account at any time by deleting the tweet, but we refused. It was the right call. Never censor yourself, and never apologize for speaking truth. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 27, 2022

Musk said he plans to reverse some of these suspensions to enhance public discourse and free speech. However, he underscored that the site will not become “a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences.”

In an open letter to Twitter advertisers on Thursday, Musk said “it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Musk said he didn’t acquire Twitter for profit but to “help humanity.”

“I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money,” he wrote.

“I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

So far, Musk appears to be moving Twitter in the right direction.

In May, the billionaire said he would reverse Trump’s ban if he acquired the site.

“I think it was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme,” he told The Financial Times. “I would reverse the permaban.”

Musk added: “Banning Trump from Twitter didn’t end Trump’s voice. It will amplify it among the right. This is why it’s morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”

