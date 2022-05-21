Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Confirms He's 'Out for Blood,' Declares Total War on the Democrat Establishment

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  May 21, 2022 at 12:16pm
From the moment news of Elon Musk’s purchase of a 9-percent stake in Twitter Company broke, the assault on the self-described free-speech absolutist began. Musk has faced regulatory scrutiny, been labeled a racist and on Thursday, he was accused of sexual misconduct.

If the left was expecting to cow the world’s richest man into submission, they’ve seriously misread him. Not only is he undaunted, he’s “out for blood.”

Although Twitter is best known for suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the company also played a huge role in perpetuating the Trump-Russia hoax, which began as an effort to sway the 2016 election and was quite possibly the biggest fraud ever perpetrated in American political history.

The powers that be at Twitter, other Big Tech firms and the legacy media, who hold themselves out to be arbiters of the truth, helped advance the lies and conceal the truth to shape the national debate. Their efforts turned a large portion of Americans against former President Donald Trump and have caused untold destruction and division in the country.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was actually a Clinton campaign donor and voter in 2016. He, like many Americans, bought the lies.

Not anymore.

Now, he’s taking aim at the Trump-Russia hoax, a fabrication that’s still being allowed to spread on Twitter, despite overwhelmingly harsh action against conservatives who try to counter the lies.

After her campaign alerted the media to the bogus story that the Trump organization had covert ties to Russia’s Alfa Bank in October 2016, a move we learned on Friday that she herself had approved, then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton immediately took to Twitter to disseminate the false story. She even included a statement from our current national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, for added credibility.

Both tweets are textbook examples of disinformation, yet each remains in place on Twitter’s website. This issue was raised by a Twitter user, who sent a message to Musk asking him to look into it when he gains control of the company.

Musk acknowledged the tweet below and then messaged Twitter’s current CEO, Parag Agrawal, and the company’s policy and legal head, Vijaya Gadde, who serves as Twitter’s ultimate censor.

The Democrats started it and now it’s game on. Musk has declared war on the Democratic establishment.

It will be good for America to have someone like Musk at the top of a major tech platform. There’s no way to overstate the importance of a plurality of voices in the national conversation. His leadership will help topple the left’s lock on U.S. news.

Thanks to the hate they’ve piled onto Musk, the left has awoken a sleeping giant. And just like the Japanese in World War II, they may live to regret it.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
