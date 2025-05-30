Elon Musk Cuts Off Reporter And Roasts the New York Times During His Departure Press Conference

The New York Times used the occasion of the end of Elon Musk’s tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency on Friday as an opportunity to publish a hit piece on him.

The story alleged, based on unnamed sources, that the Tesla CEO abused prescription drugs like ketamine and Adderall, as well as Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms on the campaign trail last year.

“He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use,” The Times said.

The outlet also spent many paragraphs delving into the details of Musk’s love life and the reported 14 children he has fathered with various women.

The entire piece was obviously meant to put Musk in a bad light and, by association, President Donald Trump and the work of DOGE.

The Times also published another story targeting Musk on Thursday, saying he now has friends in high places in government, with the implication that he will try to use those connections to influence them to make decisions in his favor.

On Friday, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy began to ask the outgoing DOGE leader during an Oval Office news conference with Trump about one of the stories, saying it “accuses you of blurring the line between…”

Musk interrupted him and fried the Times, saying, “Wait, wait. Is The New York Times — is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on the Russiagate? Is that the same organization? I think it is,” he said.

MUST WATCH: @elonmusk COOKS the Fake News New York Times in the Oval Office: 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b3Q15uXPsd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 30, 2025

“It is,” Trump concurred.

“I think the judge just ruled against New York Times for their lies about the Russiagate hoax,” Musk continued, “and they might have to give back their Pulitzer Prize. That New York Times. Let’s move on.”

In 2022, Trump sued the Pulitzer Prize board in connection to awards it had given the Times and The Washington Post regarding their reporting about his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia to impact the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

After nearly a two-year investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller’s team — staffed primarily by known Democrats, including an attorney who had previously represented the Clinton Foundation — could find no evidence that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia.

On Wednesday, a Florida appellate court ruled that Trump’s defamation suit against the Pulitzer Prize board could proceed, The Hill reported. The board was trying to pause the litigation until after the president leaves office.

Trump responded to the ruling with a Truth Social post, writing, “In a major WIN in our powerful lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board regarding the illegal and defamatory ‘Award’ of their once highly respected ‘Prize,’ to fake, malicious stories on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, by the Failing New York Times and the Washington Compost, the Florida Appellate Court viciously rejected the Defendants’ corrupt attempt to halt the case.”

“They won a Pulitzer Prize for totally incorrect reporting about the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax. Now they admit it was a SCAM, never happened, and their reporting was totally wrong, in fact, the exact opposite of the TRUTH. They’ll have to give back their ‘Award.’ They were awarded for false reporting, and we can’t let that happen in the United States of America,” he added.

Trump’s right. Special Counsel John Durham’s report concluded that it was the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee that funded the fake Steele/Russia dossier that underpinned the whole probe into the Trump campaign by the FBI and later Mueller.

Musk followed up his Oval Office comments about the Times with a post on X calling the outlet “pure propaganda.”

The New York Times is pure propaganda. Can’t wait until they have to return their Pulitzer for their deliberate lies about the Russia hoax. That will be a good day.https://t.co/bXtmFT7zNQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2025

“Can’t wait until they have to return their Pulitzer for their deliberate lies about the Russia hoax. That will be a good day,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, the Times has undermined its credibility due to its false reporting about Trump in the past.

So people are right to hold suspect the veracity of its reporting about Musk.

