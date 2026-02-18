Share
White House Senior Advisor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on April 30, 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Declares He Agrees With the Teachings of Jesus, Prompting Christians Everywhere to Share the Final Portions of the Gospel With Him

 By Samuel Short  February 18, 2026 at 7:38am
Billionaire Businessman Elon Musk made a statement via social media platform X Tuesday that has left the Christian world urging him to take a step forward.

Musk wrote in a short post, saying “I agree with the teachings of Jesus.”

This was in response to the account called The Art of Purpose telling its followers, “Someone needs to evangelize Elon Musk

“Who will lead him to Christ?”

The same account told him “Brother you are so close I’m rooting for you.”

Other users were quick to reply, noting that this was only a step in the right direction: accepting him as a Lord and savior.

One told him “You are so close. Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one gets to the Father but through Him.

“He lived a sinless life and died a sinner’s death on the cross and rose again on the third day so that you could be set free from your sins. Accept Him as your Lord and Savior. Repent of your sins. Believe, and you will be free,” the post read.

“I am praying for your salvation, Elon. God bless you.”

Another wrote, “Praying for you Elon. Repent and believe in the gospel of Jesus Christ!”

Pastor Dale Partridge also chimed in, specifically quoting James 2:19, “You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that—and shudder.”

“The problem is that ‘even the demons believe’ the teachings of Jesus (James 2:19). You must submit to Him has Lord and God. Praying for you,” he wrote.

As those users and numerous others noted, there is a difference between believing Christ was a good teacher and accepting Him as the messiah.

Pastor Adrian Rodgers said, “Salvation does not come by learning from the life of Christ but by receiving life from the death of Christ.”

Christ stated in John 14:6,” I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Atheists can agree that Jesus was a good teacher, they can follow his words by loving each other, helping their neighbor, and practicing humility, but it does not matter if they won’t accept him as the Son of God.

For someone as influential as Musk, doing so would have massive implications.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation