Elon Musk Declares He Wants His Worst Critics to Stay on Twitter: 'That Is What Free Speech Means'

 By Randy DeSoto  April 25, 2022 at 12:35pm
Elon Musk proclaimed Monday, before his takeover of Twitter was finalized, that he wants even his worst critics to stay on the social media platform.

“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter,” the billionaire wrote, “because that is what free speech means.”

Musk began acquiring shares in Twitter earlier this year with the intent to remove restrictions to free speech on the platform.

On Monday afternoon, the company announced it had agreed to Musk’s offer to purchase the company and take it private.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had made his stance on social media censorship clear during a TED conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 14.

Do you support Musk's plan to open up free speech on Twitter?

“Having a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization,” Musk said.

“I don’t care about the economics at all,” he added.

Musk had filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission the previous day disclosing his desire to purchase 100 percent of Twitter.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” he wrote.

“However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company,” he continued.

“Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” the world’s richest man said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Musk will purchase the company for $54.20 a share, or about $44 billion.

“Reinstate Trump” was trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

Twitter banned then-President Donald Trump from the platform after the Capitol incursion in January 2021, claiming his tweets threatened a “further incitement of violence.”

