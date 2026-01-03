Share
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was not amused by the social media post.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was not amused by the social media post.

Elon Musk Declares 'War' After Somali TikToker Appears to Threaten His Life: 'He About to Die'

 By Randy DeSoto  January 2, 2026 at 5:19pm
Elon Musk declared “war” after an alleged Somali TikTok user threatened his life.

The conservative Libs of TikTok account reposted the video on Thursday, writing, “The somali tiktoker who mocked Americans had a meltdown over Elon Musk and appeared to threaten his life: ‘I wouldn’t worry too much about him. He about to die.’”

Libs of TikTok added on Friday, “Hi @UMKC! [University of Missouri-Kansas City] I believe she is a student in your medical program? It’s very alarming when those in the medical field wish death on people they disagree with. Is this acceptable behavior for a future nurse?”

Musk first responded to the TikTok video, posting on X, “Wonderful people.”

He later announced, “Then it is war.”

The TikToker who spoke of Musk’s demise appeared to be responding to earlier observations that he made about Somali fraudsters in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, conservative Jack Posobiec posted on X, “We imported Somalian pirates. What did we expect?” Dozens of Minnesota residents, many of them from the state’s large Somali community, are accused of setting up phony taxpayer-funded child care centers and other programs to defraud the government to the tune of as much as $9 billion.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told Fox News host Jesse Watters last month that the Somali operation in Minnesota is the “largest theft of American taxpayer dollars in history. It’s never been equaled before. The amount of money that’s been stolen is larger than the entire GDP of Somalia.”

Musk responded to Posobiec’s post about Somali pirates, “Also, they killed American soldiers in Somalia and did unspeakable things to their corpses. Blackhawk Down is the tame, movie version of what happened.”

On Monday, Musk replied to another post alleging that Somalis may be involved in defrauding the American taxpayer in other states like Ohio, too.

“My lower bound guess for how much fraud there is nationally is ~20% of the Federal budget, which would mean $1.5 trillion per year. Probably much higher,” the former Department of Government Efficiency chief said regarding the problem of fraud overall.

Musk later commented concerning the alleged theft perpetrated by Somalis in Minnesota, “Fraud at extreme scale.”

His post had been in response to another stating, “Somalis make up 1.8% of the Minnesota population and 69% of the childcare industry, according to this [data].

Evidence came forth this week suggesting there may be similar fraud involving fake Somali-run child care facilities in Ohio and Washington state receiving government funds.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
