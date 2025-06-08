Share
News
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk on May 30, 2025, inside the Oval Office at the White House.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk on May 30, 2025, inside the Oval Office at the White House. (Tom Brenner - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Elon Musk Deletes Epstein Post Targeting Trump, Teases 'Entertaining Outcome'

 By Ole Braatelien  June 7, 2025 at 5:08pm
Share

Elon Musk deleted his post in which he accused President Donald Trump of being in “the Epstein Files.”

Trump and Musk have been embroiled in a social media battle since the two had a falling out over Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which Musk has openly criticized.

At perhaps the peak of the dispute on Thursday, Musk made an unfounded accusation against Trump regarding his alleged association with the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk wrote on the social media platform X on Thursday.

“Have a nice day, DJT!” the former Department of Government Efficiency chief wrote.

Musk’s post set off a media firestorm among conservatives, many of whom outright rejected the claim.

“If Trump was in the Epstein files it would have been released a decade ago and there wouldn’t have been any need to make up a fake Russian hooker dossie,” conservative pundit Jack Posobiec wrote on X.

Will Musk and Trump soon drop their feud?

“We’re supposed to believe that the intelligence agencies who’ve been trying to destroy Trump for 10 years had this information but couldn’t figure out how to get it out there without publishing the entire file and burning all the names on it?” conservative content creator Matt Walsh wrote.

Related:
Supreme Court Sides with DOGE in Social Security Fight

Musk, however, has since deleted his post.

Not only that, but on Saturday afternoon he shared a cryptic teaser.

“Most entertaining outcome is most likely,” Musk wrote.

Given Musk’s lack of specificity, it is unclear if the message was related to his deleting the Epstein post.

While it is true that Trump’s name did appear a few times in Epstein-related court documents released in 2024, the documents never accused or alleged that Trump was in any way involved with sexual misconduct or trafficking.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Trump Makes History by Tapping Former Federal Inmate for a Top Position in Bureau of Prisons
Elon Musk Deletes Epstein Post Targeting Trump, Teases 'Entertaining Outcome'
Historic Site Trashed in Senseless Act, Four Charged and in Custody
Tim Allen Clarifies Himself After Post About the Bible Sparks Concern from Christians
Police Chase Turns Into Shootout as Suspect Reaches Dead End After Driving on Pier
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation