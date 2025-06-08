Elon Musk Deletes Epstein Post Targeting Trump, Teases 'Entertaining Outcome'

Elon Musk deleted his post in which he accused President Donald Trump of being in “the Epstein Files.”

Trump and Musk have been embroiled in a social media battle since the two had a falling out over Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which Musk has openly criticized.

At perhaps the peak of the dispute on Thursday, Musk made an unfounded accusation against Trump regarding his alleged association with the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Musk wrote on the social media platform X on Thursday.

“Have a nice day, DJT!” the former Department of Government Efficiency chief wrote.

MAJOR BREAKING: Elon Musk says Trump is in the Epstein Files and that’s why they have not been released to the public pic.twitter.com/TgAC3WEKOQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 5, 2025

Musk’s post set off a media firestorm among conservatives, many of whom outright rejected the claim.

“If Trump was in the Epstein files it would have been released a decade ago and there wouldn’t have been any need to make up a fake Russian hooker dossie,” conservative pundit Jack Posobiec wrote on X.

If Trump was in the Epstein files it would have been released a decade ago and there wouldn’t have been any need to make up a fake Russian hooker dossier — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 5, 2025

“We’re supposed to believe that the intelligence agencies who’ve been trying to destroy Trump for 10 years had this information but couldn’t figure out how to get it out there without publishing the entire file and burning all the names on it?” conservative content creator Matt Walsh wrote.

We’re supposed to believe that the intelligence agencies who’ve been trying to destroy Trump for 10 years had this information but couldn’t figure out how to get it out there without publishing the entire file and burning all the names on it? Come on. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2025

Musk, however, has since deleted his post.

Elon has deleted his slanderous tweets about the President of the United States. Good first step. Next up: full-throated apology to Trump and his family. pic.twitter.com/zDj58lgORV — James Fishback (@j_fishback) June 7, 2025

Not only that, but on Saturday afternoon he shared a cryptic teaser.

“Most entertaining outcome is most likely,” Musk wrote.

Most entertaining outcome is most likely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2025

Given Musk’s lack of specificity, it is unclear if the message was related to his deleting the Epstein post.

While it is true that Trump’s name did appear a few times in Epstein-related court documents released in 2024, the documents never accused or alleged that Trump was in any way involved with sexual misconduct or trafficking.

