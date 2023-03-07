Elon Musk Destroys Jan. 6 Committee After Tucker Carlson Shares Narrative-Shattering New Footage

Twitter CEO Elon Musk accused the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion of “misleading the public” after Fox News aired previously unseen videos from that day.

On his show Monday evening, Tucker Carlson played clips that showed many people who entered the building that day — largely supporters of then-President Donald Trump who had gone to the Capitol following his “Save America” rally on the Ellipse — engaged in friendly interactions with Capitol police officers.

Carlson’s producers combed through more than 40,000 hours of videos from the incursion that were never seen by the public after the Fox News host obtained them from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Virtually no one in Washington, Republican or Democrat, wanted to see this tape released tonight. pic.twitter.com/YfpvaIZTbn — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 7, 2023

Now, almost everything the committee and the establishment media reported about Jan. 6 is — or should be — in question.

One clip that has yet to be explained shows officers leading Jacob Chansley, who was branded the “QAnon Shaman,” from room to room. Chansley is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence and reportedly suffers from mental illness.

The committee never told us he had what were essentially tour guides of the Capitol and its facilities who were on the government payroll.

NEW – Police “acted as tour guide” for “QAnon Shaman” on Jan. 6pic.twitter.com/mN5AIQgePd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 7, 2023

But other people who were portrayed as traitors by Democratic leaders and the establishment media were also seen milling about peacefully after they were permitted to enter the building by police officers.

The only logical explanation for why these clips were never shown to the public during the committee’s show hearings last year is they were suppressed.

The committee was made up of seven Democrats and two fiercely anti-Trump Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Kinzinger made the decision not to seek another term last year, while Cheney was thumped in the Wyoming GOP primary.

Both spent their final months in the House joining Democrats in portraying Jan. 6 as a day when the country’s government was nearly overthrown by a militant mob of “insurrectionists.”

Carlson’s video evidence poked holes in numerous narratives the committee presented as fact. That is something that should outrage every American, no matter their politics or how they feel about the 2020 election.

It certainly bothered Musk.

Conservative activist Greg Price laid out a number of the committee’s claims that were busted by the availability of the new video on Twitter.

Do you think federal agents were involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (225 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

Musk responded by skewering the committee as the partisan operation it was.

“Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed,” he tweeted.

“That is deeply wrong, legally and morally.”

Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed. That is deeply wrong, legally and morally. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Musk is far from a far-right conservative, but he has proved time and again in recent years he is a person capable of viewing evidence with a critical eye and making rational judgment calls.

The billionaire CEO of Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla saw videos that were finally made public after the partisan committee was shuttered and determined its members operated unethically, if not illegally.

People are sitting in jail right now because the committee and its lapdogs in the establishment media told Americans their country was nearly lost by people such as a man in a peculiar hat.

While it is true that many people at the Capitol did behave violently on Jan. 6, it is simultaneously indisputable the committee misled the public about its findings in the furtherance of telling a story it wanted to sell.

After a tumultuous year in 2020, nationwide civil unrest in America’s cities found its way onto the Capitol grounds following a very contentious election. Inconvenient facts about what happened Jan. 6 were ignored or skewed.

Americans are now getting a better picture of the incursion.

One of the most influential people in the world – Elon Musk – has concluded the body that was supposed to deliver us the truth withheld evidence to advance an anti-conservative agenda.

The reality appears to be many people who entered the building were not only peaceful but found their way in with the assistance of the police officers who Democrats told us were all targets of a mob fueled by blood lust.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.