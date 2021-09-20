Share
Elon Musk Drags Joe Biden After the President Failed to Acknowledge Historic SpaceX Mission

 By Thomas Catenacci  September 20, 2021
Elon Musk mocked President Joe Biden to explain why the president never acknowledged the completion of a historic SpaceX mission over the weekend.

“He’s still sleeping,” Musk tweeted regarding Biden’s silence Sunday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Saturday, SpaceX, founded by Musk in 2002, completed the first civilian mission to orbit, the company announced.

The four-person civilian crew orbited Earth on the Dragon spaceship for three days before returning and splashing down safely off the coast of Florida.

The Dragon and its crew orbited at a distance of 357 miles from Earth, which is nearly 100 miles further into space than the International Space Station, SpaceX said.

The purpose of the mission was both to study the human body in space and raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The mission already has raised more than $210 million.

The crew included a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital physician assistant, a tech executive and a U.S. Air Force veteran and geoscientist, according to SpaceX.

The White House had not commented on the mission as of Monday, prompting Musk’s response.

SpaceX previously made history in November when it became the first private company to transport four NASA astronauts to the ISS.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, attended the launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

In May 2020, SpaceX conducted a mission alongside NASA that sent astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time since 2011.

Then-President Donald Trump attended and complimented that launch.

“I’m so proud of the people of NASA, public and private. When you see a sight like that, it’s incredible,” Trump said at the time. “When you hear that sound — the roar — you can imagine how dangerous it is.”

Conversation