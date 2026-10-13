Elon Musk Dwarfs His 2024 Efforts with Unprecedented Push to Boost Republicans in Midterms

The force behind SpaceX is pouring rocket fuel into the Republican Party’s hopes to hold its congressional majority in next month’s midterm elections.

Elon Musk has spent more than $276 million since July to support Republican campaigns, according to The New York Times.

Musk has contributed a total of $366 million in this election cycle, topping his approximately $290 million from 2024.

Political precedent shows that the party of the president in power at the time generally has an uphill battle during midterm elections.

Given the razor-thin margin by which Republicans hold the House, and the slim margin by which they have the Senate, a shift of a few seats could reverse those majorities.

🚨 ELON MUSK IS ALL IN TO SAVE THE MIDTERMS. He has put more than $276 MILLION into Republican groups since July, according to figures his team gave the New York Times. That includes $158 MILLION to the Senate Leadership Fund to protect the GOP Senate majority. It’s one of the biggest political donations in American history. He also put more than $76 MILLION into America PAC to knock on doors in battleground states. The Left spent years trying to cancel him. He just keeps building and winning. THANK YOU, ELON. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 12, 2026

Although keeping a far lower personal profile than in the 2024 campaign, Musk donated $158 million this summer to the Senate Leadership Fund, which exists to elect Republicans to the upper chamber.

Musk has also given more than $76 million this summer to America PAC, which he founded in 2024. America PAC is funding a major campaign to get out the vote, focusing on seven Senate battleground states and more than 30 House races.

Musk has meanwhile contributed $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC helping Republicans retain their House majority, and $10 million to the Lone Star Liberty PAC, which is supporting Republican Ken Paxton in his battle for the U.S. Senate seat from Texas.

Musk’s donations will also be a factor in state-level races through the $10 million he gave the Republican Governors Association and the $2 million he gave the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Do you think Elon Musk's donations will significantly impact the GOP's chances in the midterms? Yes, definitely Probably not We'll see Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, definitely 100% (8 votes) Probably not 0% (0 votes) We'll see 0% (0 votes)

The New York Times reported that Musk’s donations far outweigh any single donor on the Democratic side. The outlet said Musk has also given donations that are not reported in the $276 million total.

Although Musk said in 2025 that he would step back from political giving, The New York Times said America PAC may be active in the 2028 presidential election.

“If Democrats take control of Washington and win key gubernatorial and attorney general races this November, then America risks becoming a socialist, woke and borderless country,” Andrew Romeo, a representative for America PAC, said.

“These robust investments have allowed the G.O.P. apparatus to get its message out so Republicans can have a fighting chance to defy history.”

Massive undercount, per my sources from last month. https://t.co/t8QLrA9YcI — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 12, 2026

With Musk’s donations powering the effort, a Texas voter canvassing push is leaving behind literature saying, “Radical Democrat socialists are winning elections all across America. Could Texas be next?”

“America PAC was an essential partner for our historic GOTV operation in 2024, and their return for 2026 is a huge boost for Republicans across the country,” James Blair, President Trump’s senior political adviser, said, according to Axios.

“We will again outsmart our opponents and ruthlessly execute our mission for the GOP between now and Election Day,” Blair said.

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