Arguably the biggest mystery of the 20th century could unravel in a matter of hours.

Moreover, even if that does not happen — even if sinister actors have somehow destroyed relevant files pertaining to the November 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy — President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election has afforded a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the sovereign American people to impose accountability on federal agents who mistakenly believe that they have the power to conduct the people’s business in secret.

For instance, Wednesday on the social media platform X, prominent Trump supporter David Sacks suggested that Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, should signal a new and unique era of transparency made possible in large part by X owner and fellow Trump surrogate Elon Musk.

“We need a ‘Twitter Files’ for the entire Federal Government,” Sacks posted the day after the election. “Open up the books, see what’s really going on. It will be worse than we think.”

Shortly after purchasing Twitter in late 2022, Musk exposed the platform’s connivance with federal agents hell-bent on censorship.

He did this in part by making inappropriate and unconstitutional electronic communications between bad government actors and the previous regime at Twitter — since re-branded as “X” — available to journalists.

Thus, Sacks suggested something similar “for the entire Federal Government.”

Indeed, an initiative of that kind could yield breathtaking results.

For instance, a November 2023 Gallup poll showed that 65 percent of Americans do not believe the official U.S. government conclusion that accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in shooting Kennedy.

Moreover, at no point since 1963 have a majority of Gallup’s respondents accepted the government’s lone-gunman explanation.

In fact, skepticism stood at an all-time high of 81 percent in 2001. Then, over the next 12 years, that number declined to 61 percent before inching upward again — a sign that the federal government’s post-9/11 propaganda proved uniquely effective until Trump came along.

Furthermore, Sacks’s suggestion has merit for reasons well beyond the Kennedy assassination.

To illustrate, recall the 2023 Hollywood blockbuster “Oppenheimer,” a biopic about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb.

During World War II, Oppenheimer served his country by leading the project that resulted in that lethal invention.

After the war, however, the physicist ran afoul of powerful people in part because he opposed the new secrecy regime. He acknowledged, of course, that for the sake of national security, some projects and procedures had to remain hidden. But he believed — rightly — that the proliferation of “classified” documents would encourage sinister behavior and pose a threat to self-government.

Today, Trump’s coalition includes like-minded patriots such as the murdered president’s nephew, former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

Thus, the time for Trump- and Musk-led transparency has come. The second — and this time peaceful — American Revolution for the sake of freedom and self-government has begun.

