Share
News

Elon Musk Finds a New Target, Confronts Bill Gates Over Major Hypocrisy

 By Jack Davis  April 23, 2022 at 8:35am
Share

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has upbraided tech guru Bill Gates over the investment strategy Gates has pursued concerning Tesla, which makes electric cars.

Amid a Twitter conversation Friday, Musk said that he asked Gates why he was short-selling Tesla stock. Short-selling is a tactic used when investors expect a stock price to fall.

“I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret,” Musk said.

Trending:
Breaking: Musk Releases First Statement After Twitter Takeover, Reveals Future of the Company

He confirmed that a text conversation posted on Twitter was real.

“Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends.”

The conversation shows Musk asking Gates, “Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?”

“Sorry to say I haven’t closed it out. I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities,” Gates replied.

Musk then ended the exchange.

“Sorry, I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change,” he said.

Gates had made a similar comment in a 2021 interview with The New York Times.

Related:
Bill Gates Wants First-World Nations to Offer Only Synthetic Beef: 'You Can Get Used to the Taste Difference'

“Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made. And you know, underestimating Elon is not a good idea,” Gates said then.

However, elsewhere in the interview, Gates suggested that his vision of climate change requires more than electric vehicles

“[H]aving near term goals is very important. But if that’s all you focus on, then you’ll only work on the easy stuff, like passenger cars — which Tesla and others have done great work there. That we can see eventually that the extra cost, what I call the green premium, will be very low. But we’re basically not doing enough on the hard stuff: steel, cement, meat. And sadly, the things people think about — the electricity, passenger cars — are a third of the problem. So we have to work on the two-thirds,” Gates said then.

Musk had sent a pointed tweet about Gates in 2020 when asked about why Gates had chosen an electric Porsche instead of a Tesla.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Prayer Coming Back to Public Schools? SCOTUS Hears Case That Would Do Just That
They Won't Be Able to Hide What They've Been Doing: Twitter Source Code Locked Down After Musk Takeover
Will He Do the Same at Twitter? Musk Fired Any Tesla Employees Who Disagreed or Got in His Way
Must-Read Hunter Biden 'Love' Email: I'm the Best Man Anyone Could Ever Dream of, Now Get an HIV Test
Thousands of 'Ballot Mules' Delivered Tens of Thousands of Votes for Biden? NY Post Publishes Devastating Claims
See more...

Conversation