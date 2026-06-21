Elon Musk Gets Dealt Blow By Biden-Appointed Judge Days After Becoming Trillionaire
A judge dismissed a lawsuit from Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, accusing a rival of trying to steal trading secrets — three days after Musk became the world’s first trillionaire.
Musk’s xAI is the developer of the chatbot Grok while OpenAI developed and runs ChatGPT.
Musk’s AI company argued that its competitor sought information about the newest model of Grok, the Washington Examiner reported. Lin dismissed the suit’s argument arguing that the discussions did not amount to an attempt to obtain trade secrets.
Lawyers for OpenAI wrote, “OpenAI does not need or want anyone’s trade secrets, especially not from xAI, which is failing in the marketplace and hemorrhaging talent,” according to the Economic Times.
OpenAI has said Li never worked for them, and they never acquired xAI secrets. Musk’s AI company is suing xAI separately, the outlet reported.
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