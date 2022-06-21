Share
Commentary

Elon Musk Gets Devastating News as His Transgender Child Takes Court Action Against Him

 By Richard Moorhead  June 21, 2022 at 12:18pm
Elon Musk is facing some family problems.

His son is changing his last name in an act of rejection of his father.

He’s also requested a California judge legally change his gender to female, citing his own “gender identity.”

According to Monday court documents obtained by TMZ, Xavier Musk wants to be identified as Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The youth, who just turned 18 in April, cited gender ideology as his motive for the name change in a court application, in addition to not wanting to be associated with his father.

Hillary Clinton Finally Throws in the Towel Against Trump

“Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” the younger Musk said of his motives.

The younger Musk appears to be among the many impressionable young people who have been seduced by gender ideology and made to believe they can change their own gender.

Is Musk's son ungrateful?

It’s not uncommon for people who embrace a trans identity to “detransition” and come to terms with their real gender identity.

Musk has eight children, with his first son passing away shortly after birth. Canadian author Justine Wilson, who divorced Elon in 2008, is Xavier’s mother.

The Tesla CEO hasn’t responded to his son’s actions.

The hearing for the name change is set for Friday.

However, he did emphasize his love for his children in a Father’s Day tweet.

Elon Musk Being Sued for $258B Over Alleged Racketeering Scheme

The Bible described how Christ told his disciples the parable of the Prodigal Son.

In that story, a son who squandered his inheritance from his father returned to him destitute.

Instead of rejecting his son, the father rejoiced and celebrated his son’s homecoming.

The story’s been described as a lesson for parents struggling with rebellious children, and could bear some relevance in Musk’s family dispute.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




