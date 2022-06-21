Elon Musk Gets Devastating News as His Transgender Child Takes Court Action Against Him

Elon Musk is facing some family problems.

His son is changing his last name in an act of rejection of his father.

He’s also requested a California judge legally change his gender to female, citing his own “gender identity.”

According to Monday court documents obtained by TMZ, Xavier Musk wants to be identified as Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The youth, who just turned 18 in April, cited gender ideology as his motive for the name change in a court application, in addition to not wanting to be associated with his father.

“Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” the younger Musk said of his motives.

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old daughter has filed to legally change her name to confirm to her gender identity. The official reason given: “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” pic.twitter.com/t04P9m8fEI — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) June 20, 2022

The younger Musk appears to be among the many impressionable young people who have been seduced by gender ideology and made to believe they can change their own gender.

It’s not uncommon for people who embrace a trans identity to “detransition” and come to terms with their real gender identity.

Musk has eight children, with his first son passing away shortly after birth. Canadian author Justine Wilson, who divorced Elon in 2008, is Xavier’s mother.

The Tesla CEO hasn’t responded to his son’s actions.

The hearing for the name change is set for Friday.

However, he did emphasize his love for his children in a Father’s Day tweet.

I love all my kids so much — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

The Bible described how Christ told his disciples the parable of the Prodigal Son.

In that story, a son who squandered his inheritance from his father returned to him destitute.

Instead of rejecting his son, the father rejoiced and celebrated his son’s homecoming.

The story’s been described as a lesson for parents struggling with rebellious children, and could bear some relevance in Musk’s family dispute.

