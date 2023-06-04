On the strength of Tesla surging share prices, Elon Musk has now zoomed into the lead as the richest man in the world.

Musk on Wednesday surpassed luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault when Arnault’s LVMH dipped in value, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg maintains a list called the Bloomberg Billionaire Index that tracks the 500 richest people in the world and measures their net worth day by day.

As of Saturday, Musk led the list with a net worth of $199 billion, with Arnaut in second at $191 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Others on the list include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in third place with a net worth of $148 billion; Microsoft founder Bill Gates in fourth at $128 billion.

Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison was fifth at $119 billion; investor Warren Buffet placed seventh at $116 billion, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was 10th at $99.3 billion.

Bloomberg reported that the luxury brands Arnault’s empire sells, such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Hennessy, have fallen on hard times, and noted that stock in the corporation has fallen 10 percent since April.

Musk’s net worth rose more than $55.3 billion this year, Bloomberg reported, noting that shares of Tesla, which make up 71 percent of Musk’s wealth, have shown a 66 percent increase this year.

In December, Musk lost his spot at the top to Arnault after a year that Bloomberg reported that Musk’s wealth fell by $138 billion after his purchase of Twitter and jitters that purchase caused in all of his other endeavors.

However, as Musk returns to the top, a new controversy is enveloping him, according to CNBC.

Last week, Twitter’s vice president of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, quit, followed by the head of brand safety and ad quality, A.J. Brown and Maie Aiyed, a program manager whose focus was brand-safety partnerships.

All that followed Musk’s decision not to ban a video called “What Is a Woman” from the platform, according to NBC.

As the LGBT event known as “Pride” month was beginning, Musk posted that calling someone by a different gender from what they prefer to be called is not against the rules, leading to outrage from LGBT activists.

