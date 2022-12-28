Elon Musk Gives 100% Biblical Take on Hell After Making Chilling Announcement

An Elon Musk tweet from May contains a chilling but Biblical take on death and Hell.

In May of this year, Musk tweeted a response to a Twitter user who asked if he had figured out that there is “a great creator of this world” and asked him to confess it before his “last heart beat”

Musk gave a chilling response to the Tweet, saying “Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there.”

Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Never has someone said something so chilling, but also been so right at the same time.

Elon Musk’s suggestion that most of humanity will end up in hell is in complete accordance with Christian teaching, and it is explicitly stated by Christ Himself in the Gospels.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Christ tells the Apostles, “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the way that leads to life, and only a few find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)

Christ is telling us that it is easier to go to Hell than to go to Heaven, and for that reason, most of us will end up in Hell. Christ says that “many” will enter through the wide gate that leads to destruction, but only a “few” will enter through the narrow gate that leads to everlasting life.

So yes, Elon’s take is 100% in accordance with the Scriptures. Most people will indeed end up in hell.

He is also proving true the words that Paul spoke to the Corinthians, “Brothers, consider the time of your calling: Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were powerful; not many were of noble birth. But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. He chose the lowly and despised things of the world, and the things that are not, to nullify the things that are, so that no one may boast in His presence.” (1 Corinthians 1:26-29)

In other words, not many of the “wise”, “powerful” and “noble” are called to the Kingdom of Heaven. After all, Christ Himself was born to a poor mother in a stable, and His Apostles were from the poor and lowly class of people. Musk, on the other hand, is wise, powerful, and wealthy. It is harder for them to attain the Kingdom of Heaven as they are too attached to earthly riches.

So Musk is proving Scripture right and is happily going to hell. But it does not have to be like this.

After all, we are currently celebrating the birth of Christ at Christmas, a time of year that should offer us hope, for we are celebrating the coming of Christ who will free us from the burden of sin.

The Gospels offer hope that even the worst sinner can repent and be saved. Christ tells us through His parables that He never stops seeking us out and all we have to do is turn to Him. This is especially true in the story of the Prodigal Son, who years after deserting his father, returned home, repented of his deeds, and was forgiven. (Luke 15: 11-32)

Also, we learn this from the thief who hung beside Jesus at the Crucifixion, who at the very end of his life, repented of his sin and was received by Christ into heaven.

So, yes, Elon Musk is absolutely right that the vast majority of human beings will end up in hell, but that is not the end of the story.

Musk’s Tweet should be a chilling reminder to us of the consequences of sin, but we must not despair, for we as Christians know that Christ does indeed offer us hope.

