Elon Musk Goes Nuclear: 'If This Isn't a Violation of the Constitution's First Amendment, What Is?'

 By Jack Davis  December 3, 2022 at 10:09am
As documents released on Twitter appear to indicate that Twitter became a tool of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election campaign, Elon Musk summed up his disgust with what was revealed.

On Friday, journalist Matt Taibbi shared a communication illustrating how complaints were received.

“One executive would write to another: ‘More to review from the Biden team.’ The reply would come back: ‘Handled,’” he posted on Twitter, leading Musk to reply.

“If this isn’t a violation of the Constitution’s First Amendment, what is?” Musk wrote.

'Just Enjoying All the Confusion': Elementary School Teacher Admits What the Real Agenda Is and It's Terrifying


Musk on Friday opened up what he called the “Twitter Files” to illustrate how and why censorship decisions were made at Twitter, from routine emails that offended politicians to the wholesale blackout Twitter leveled against the initial reports of material found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which surfaced in the closing days of the 2020 presidential election.

Taibbi shared a series of tweets illustrating what took place after the October 2020 release of the story. (For a summary of tweets prior to this one, refer to The Western Journal’s Friday report.)

'Twitter Files' Fallout Rains Down as Texas Congressman Confirms 'Investigations Are Coming'

Taibbi noted that most of what took place to muzzle the story happened without the knowledge of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.


The chain of emails also includes what Taibbi said was a communication to Twitter from Chris Szabo of NetChoice that is supposedly a summary of Democratic views in which lawmakers wanted more restrictions.

As the political world was digesting what was released Friday night, Musk said more was to come.

“Tune in for Episode 2 of The Twitter Files tomorrow!” Musk tweeted

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation